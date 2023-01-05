ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75

PHOENIX – Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona's landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law and other anti-immigrant measures, has died. He was 75. Pearce's family said on social media that he died Thursday at his...
ARIZONA STATE
click orlando

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction enacted by the Deep South state violates a state constitutional right to privacy. The decision marked a significant victory for abortion rights' advocates suddenly forced to find...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy