Perkasie resident Matthew J. Earley begins University of Scranton project with Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles

Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
Students Sing Praises Of Blue Mountain Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation. While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator Catcher — tells Daily Voice the teacher was featured in this video that identifies him simply as "Christopher."
Bucks County Government Celebrates Retiring Supervisor After 40 Years of Dedication to His Community
The Bucks County government has acknowledged a local man who has retired after four decades of service to his community. Mike Duncan, who served as the Building Supervisor with General Services, recently retired after 40 years of employment with the county. Beginning his career in the Neshaminy Manor’s kitchen, he worked his way up to being one of the higher-ups of the Bucks County government.
Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Bethlehem churches delay vote on merging congregations, selling property
A leadership council representing three Lutheran congregations in Bethlehem has delayed a vote scheduled for Sunday on selling their properties. United Proclamation of the Gospel posted a statement to its website announcing the cancellation of votes Sunday on merging the three congregations into the new Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church and selling the existing churches.
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
buckscountyherald.com
2022 in Review: A new leader at BCCC, borough office in Doylestown, amphitheater in Perkasie
In the second quarter of 2022, Solebury police officers Aaron Soldavin, Brendan Murphy and James Boone were honored for rescuing a flood victim during Tropical Storm Ida in 2021, Felicia L. Ganther became the president of Bucks County Community College, Doylestown Borough unveiled its new administrative offices, and Perkasie got an amphitheater.
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
billypenn.com
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’ for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor’s race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Students Sing Praises Of 'Predator' PA Teacher Allegedly Busted By Vigilantes (VIDEO)
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation.While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator …
vista.today
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
