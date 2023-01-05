ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

fox29.com

Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG

He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthEast Times

Mass celebrated, headstone inscription planned for Joseph Zarelli

St. Cecilia and St. Timothy parishes last week offered Masses on the Feast of the Holy Innocents for the happy repose of the soul of Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Meanwhile, Bill Fleisher, of the Vidocq Society (which tracks unsolved murders), announced that Joseph’s name will be added to a headstone where he is buried at Ivy Hill Cemetery, in West Oak Lane, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m.
UPPER DARBY, PA
phspenndulum.org

Fulfilling the Commands of Jesus

People find themselves in difficult positions while venturing through life. Being a teen mom, not being very wealthy, not being able to care for your children, unhealthy living situations, becoming an orphan, etc. All of these are incredibly heartbreaking to hear about and many want to help but don’t know how. Many charities are spread throughout Bucks County Pennsylvania, but not many serve all ages. Christ’s Home is an organization that serves both children and adults with life-enhancing services. They provide an array of programs. They continue to seek out ways to have quality service and are improving the services they already have. They have served more than 2,530 senior adults in 10 years and 1,033 children in 8 years.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Swarthmore Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. In this article, you'll learn about some of the area's top eateries, including Antonia's Family Restaurant, Vicky's Place, and the Village Vine wine bar & bistro. Occasionally Yours. Occasionally Yours is a small...
SWARTHMORE, PA
followsouthjersey.com

Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day

CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

The Cloak and Wand – Lahaska, PA

The Cloak and Wand is a themed fantasy shop and “potion” bar located in Peddler’s Village in Bucks County. The store features items related to folklore, wizards, myths, and more. When entering the store, the front area is the “potion” bar. There are menus available to determine...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ

