Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 closed and detoured beginning Monday morning in Bernards TownshipMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Related
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: Soul Diva Phyllis Hyman
Philadelphia native Phyllis Hyman is an American singer-songwriter. Click the audio to hear Lena J., host of the Morgan News Hour explore the life of the silky-voiced soul diva.
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News.
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
YAHOO!
Tears, comforting words and 'Happy Birthday' shared at vigil for slain Hopewell child
HOPEWELL — The candles lighted Tuesday night should have been on P'aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore's birthday cake. Instead, they were in the hands of her mourners in a neighborhood church parking lot. A vigil was held Tuesday night in the city's Arlington neighborhood memorializing the little girl killed last...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Where Does Rockefeller Christmas Tree Go After Holidays Are Over
What happens to the famous Rockefeller Christmas tree after the holiday season is over?. It's actually turned into affordable housing. For more than a decade the tree has been milled into lumber for use in Habitat for Humanity homes. From Rockefeller Center to NJ Mill. The tree is sent to...
fox29.com
Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG
He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
Lahaska Restaurant Kicks Off the New Year with BBQ Brunch Every Sunday
A Bucks County barbecue restaurant is kicking off the new year with special brunch options beginning this weekend. Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska, is welcoming the new year with the official launch of brand-new BBQ Brunch, held every Sunday from 12 – 4 PM (or until sold out), kicking off on Jan. 8.
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
Mass celebrated, headstone inscription planned for Joseph Zarelli
St. Cecilia and St. Timothy parishes last week offered Masses on the Feast of the Holy Innocents for the happy repose of the soul of Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Meanwhile, Bill Fleisher, of the Vidocq Society (which tracks unsolved murders), announced that Joseph’s name will be added to a headstone where he is buried at Ivy Hill Cemetery, in West Oak Lane, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m.
phspenndulum.org
Fulfilling the Commands of Jesus
People find themselves in difficult positions while venturing through life. Being a teen mom, not being very wealthy, not being able to care for your children, unhealthy living situations, becoming an orphan, etc. All of these are incredibly heartbreaking to hear about and many want to help but don’t know how. Many charities are spread throughout Bucks County Pennsylvania, but not many serve all ages. Christ’s Home is an organization that serves both children and adults with life-enhancing services. They provide an array of programs. They continue to seek out ways to have quality service and are improving the services they already have. They have served more than 2,530 senior adults in 10 years and 1,033 children in 8 years.
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp Reviews
Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Looking for Fun Activities in Bucks County This Winter Season? Here are a Few Places to Visit This Weekend
Bucks County is known for its fun activities year round, and locals and visitors can now enjoy a variety of events during the winter season. Rachel Macauley wrote about the upcoming winter events for Visit Bucks County.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Swarthmore Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. In this article, you'll learn about some of the area's top eateries, including Antonia's Family Restaurant, Vicky's Place, and the Village Vine wine bar & bistro. Occasionally Yours. Occasionally Yours is a small...
followsouthjersey.com
Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day
CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
The Cloak and Wand – Lahaska, PA
The Cloak and Wand is a themed fantasy shop and “potion” bar located in Peddler’s Village in Bucks County. The store features items related to folklore, wizards, myths, and more. When entering the store, the front area is the “potion” bar. There are menus available to determine...
buckscountyherald.com
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
Comments / 0