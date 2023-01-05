People find themselves in difficult positions while venturing through life. Being a teen mom, not being very wealthy, not being able to care for your children, unhealthy living situations, becoming an orphan, etc. All of these are incredibly heartbreaking to hear about and many want to help but don’t know how. Many charities are spread throughout Bucks County Pennsylvania, but not many serve all ages. Christ’s Home is an organization that serves both children and adults with life-enhancing services. They provide an array of programs. They continue to seek out ways to have quality service and are improving the services they already have. They have served more than 2,530 senior adults in 10 years and 1,033 children in 8 years.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO