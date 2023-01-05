Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
beckersasc.com
Geisinger to acquire otolaryngology practice
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system plans to acquire Pottsville, Pa.-based Boran and Puzzi Ear, Nose and Throat Associates. The practice, led by Joseph Puzzi, MD, will be renamed Geisinger Ear, Nose and Throat Pottsville, according to a Jan. 3 news release on Geisinger's website. It will remain at the same location and continue to accept most major insurance plans.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
slhn.org
Eyvazzadeh and Reilly Colon & Rectal Center Joins Network
Eyvazzadeh and Reilly Colon & Rectal Center (ERCRC) is joining the St. Luke’s University Health Network. The formerly independent group will be part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network as of January 1, 2023, and be known as St. Luke’s Colon & Rectal Surgery. The practice...
Latest COVID-19 variant causing infections, hospitalizations to spike
Heading into its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic presses on with yet another variant to watch out for. Doctors say XBB1.5 is in the omicron family, and highly transmissible.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying management jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pa. COVID update: State hospitals see a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients, death totals trend slightly up
After spending months hovering at a consistent inpatient levels, Pennsylvania hospitals have seen a notable increase over the last month in the number of patients with COVID-19, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There are currently 1,747 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, nearly 50% more than the...
lehighvalleynews.com
New Bethany Ministries set to get 'millions' for specialized housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — New Bethany Ministries, which works closely with the area's homeless, is set to get "millions" of dollars Friday to help it house more people, with special considerations in mind, officials say. The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference at Bethlehem City Hall with...
thevalleyledger.com
Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients
Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
Developer Abe Atiyeh seeks more than $2.5M from Bethlehem over stalled psychiatric hospital
A company owned by developer Abe Atiyeh is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City of Bethlehem for slowing down his plans to build a psychiatric hospital, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Bethlehem Manor Village sought to build the hospital as far...
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Easton holds onto longtime S&P bond rating with revised stable outlook
Based on its strategic planning, economic growth and strong debt management tactics, Easton this week was issued an A credit rating with S&P Global and went from a negative to stable future outlook, officials announced Friday. The report by the major bond rating agency was published Thursday evening. The assessment...
Lehigh Valley Dad Dies In Workplace Accident: Coroner
A worker in Northampton County is dead following an on-the-job accident, authorities say. Nicholas A. Varec, 36, of Emmaus, was on the clock at a worksite on the 4100 block of West Mountainview Drive in Lehigh Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. At around 12:20 p.m.,...
WFMZ-TV Online
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location
READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says
An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
abc27.com
Lancaster County business closing two locations
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of workers in Lancaster County will soon be out of work as a local business closes two of its locations. LSC Communications announced it will close both its Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike printing plants. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Pennsylvania woman realizes home is listed on Airbnb: report
A family was under the belief they had rented a home in Pennsylvania via Airbnb. The only problem was the owner of the house wasn’t the one who had listed it. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly Airbnb hosts must now apply for licenses under new regulations. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports how...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council overrides McClure's veto, but employee health center not killed
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to continue blocking funding for an employee health center, but that does not mean the concept is dead. Council voted in December to prohibit money going toward County Executive Lamont McClure's proposed primary-care clinic for county employees and dependents. McClure vetoed that ordinance. Council needs six votes to override a veto, and prevailed 7-2 on Thursday.
