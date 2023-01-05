ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Geisinger to acquire otolaryngology practice

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system plans to acquire Pottsville, Pa.-based Boran and Puzzi Ear, Nose and Throat Associates. The practice, led by Joseph Puzzi, MD, will be renamed Geisinger Ear, Nose and Throat Pottsville, according to a Jan. 3 news release on Geisinger's website. It will remain at the same location and continue to accept most major insurance plans.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties

BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
slhn.org

Eyvazzadeh and Reilly Colon & Rectal Center Joins Network

Eyvazzadeh and Reilly Colon & Rectal Center (ERCRC) is joining the St. Luke’s University Health Network. The formerly independent group will be part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network as of January 1, 2023, and be known as St. Luke’s Colon & Rectal Surgery. The practice...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Highest-paying management jobs in Allentown

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

New Bethany Ministries set to get 'millions' for specialized housing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — New Bethany Ministries, which works closely with the area's homeless, is set to get "millions" of dollars Friday to help it house more people, with special considerations in mind, officials say. The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference at Bethlehem City Hall with...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients

Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location

READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says

An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County business closing two locations

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of workers in Lancaster County will soon be out of work as a local business closes two of its locations. LSC Communications announced it will close both its Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike printing plants. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push...
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Council overrides McClure's veto, but employee health center not killed

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to continue blocking funding for an employee health center, but that does not mean the concept is dead. Council voted in December to prohibit money going toward County Executive Lamont McClure's proposed primary-care clinic for county employees and dependents. McClure vetoed that ordinance. Council needs six votes to override a veto, and prevailed 7-2 on Thursday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy