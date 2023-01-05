ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Villanova and Delaware face off in their rivalry match up “THE BATTLE OF THE BLUE”

VILLANOVA, PA – On Saturday, November 19, Villanova University and Delaware University faced off in their last regular season game of 2022. The Villanova Wildcats were able to secure the win against the Delaware Blue Hens, beating them 29-26 for the “Battle of the Blue” trophy. Although Villanova did not make the FCS playoffs, winning the Battle of the Blue was a positive end to their 2022 season.
Flourtown Wawa sells $1M winning scratch-off lottery ticket

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced today that a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold by the Wawa 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown this week. The ticket was reportedly a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off, a $20 game. The Flourtown Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
