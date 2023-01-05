Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Villanova and Delaware face off in their rivalry match up “THE BATTLE OF THE BLUE”
VILLANOVA, PA – On Saturday, November 19, Villanova University and Delaware University faced off in their last regular season game of 2022. The Villanova Wildcats were able to secure the win against the Delaware Blue Hens, beating them 29-26 for the “Battle of the Blue” trophy. Although Villanova did not make the FCS playoffs, winning the Battle of the Blue was a positive end to their 2022 season.
‘What’s next?’: Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders wins Pa. Gatorade Player of the Year, but sophomore isn’t satisfied
Stone Saunders was out in San Antonio Friday throwing for the folks at the Adidas All-American Bowl when he glanced at his phone during a break. His family group text was going crazy, and the last message, from his dad, Baltimore Ravens strength coach Steve Saunders said, “Don’t tell Stone. He doesn’t know yet.”
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
glensidelocal.com
Flourtown Wawa sells $1M winning scratch-off lottery ticket
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced today that a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold by the Wawa 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown this week. The ticket was reportedly a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off, a $20 game. The Flourtown Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
Aspiring State Trooper, 25, Killed By Backyard Bonfire Explosion In Mullica Township
An aspiring Florida state trooper died four days after catching fire at a backyard bonfire in Atlantic County. James Nelson Davis III, 25, was airlifted to Temple Hospital's Burn Center in Philadelphia on Christmas night with burns over 90 percent of his body, DailyVoice.com previously reported. He died the night of Dec. 29.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Roosevelt Boulevard, Ending in Bucks County, to See $78 Million in Upgrades to Improve Safety
A major road that ends in Bucks County will soon see upgrades that will make driving on it much safer for all travelers. Mike DeNardo wrote about the upgrades for KYW Newsradio. Roosevelt Boulevard will soon see $78 million worth of upgrades made to the road. Ending in Bensalem, the...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie Website
Eat This, Not That! is a go-to website for all things food and health. Although a waffle isn't the healthiest thing you can eat, I am highlighting one of their stories featuring Pennsylvania waffles. Because sometimes we can all go for a waffle - one that is crisp on the edges, a bit fluffy in the middle, with outstanding flavor. And of course, real maple syrup.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Naturally, Gisele Wears Thrifted Dress to John’s Swearing In With Kamala
And she carried a purse from Center City resale shop Buffalo Exchange. Plus: Michael Nutter for mayor?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
After 32 Years, One of Bensalem, Pa’s Most Popular Eateries Closes Forever
It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors. We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
Girl Scout cookie sales launch in central Pa.: What’s new and where to buy them
Girl Scout cookie season has officially started. Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania are partnering this year with a new cookie baker, ABC Bakers, and offering several new cookies for sale. Among the selection are refreshing Lemonades, French toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Scouts are also selling...
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
