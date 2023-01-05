Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale will offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, beginning in January. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Celebrating its 10th year, the Off-Key Chorale kicks off the winter season with music from “The Times They Are A Changin” rehearsing every Thursday at 10:45am from January 12th – March 2nd at a new location -Senior Friendship Center at 1888 Brother Geenen Way in Sarasota. This program is offered at NO CHARGE and is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers, and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. Led by Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale Artistic Director with live musical accompaniment by Lee Dougherty Ross with Artist Series Concerts.Register for this free program on the Neuro Challenge Program Calendar at NeuroChallenge.org.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO