The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
sarasotamagazine.com
At Turmeric, Indian Cuisine Warms You From Within
Warm aromatic spices permeate the dining room at Turmeric. Hints of cinnamon, cardamom and clove hang in the air as Indian specialties pass through the dining room on their way to a hungry diner’s table. I’ve just stepped through the front door, and my mouth is already watering from the fragrance alone.
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
sarasotamagazine.com
Local Massage Therapist Designs a New Massage Tool to Help Relieve Pain
Most everyone has owned an massage tool at some point in their life. New gadgets flood to market each year promising to cure what pains you. There are massage guns, foam rollers, shiatsu heating cushions for your car, electric head massagers that when you wear them look like a plastic jellyfish is trying to eat your brain and so many others. They usually end up collecting dust in the back of a closet or get “donated” to a place like Goodwill.
srqmagazine.com
Local Organizations Bring Choral Singing as a Better Approach to Improving Speech and Voice Disorders in Parkinson's.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale will offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, beginning in January. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Celebrating its 10th year, the Off-Key Chorale kicks off the winter season with music from “The Times They Are A Changin” rehearsing every Thursday at 10:45am from January 12th – March 2nd at a new location -Senior Friendship Center at 1888 Brother Geenen Way in Sarasota. This program is offered at NO CHARGE and is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers, and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. Led by Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale Artistic Director with live musical accompaniment by Lee Dougherty Ross with Artist Series Concerts.Register for this free program on the Neuro Challenge Program Calendar at NeuroChallenge.org.
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
businessobserverfl.com
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February
Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
sarasotamagazine.com
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center
BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
FWC: Red tide detected in 4 Tampa Bay-area counties
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Samples of red tide were detected in four counties within the Tampa Bay area, according to a report on Friday from the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Different levels of red tide concentrations were found in waters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Pinellas,...
hernandosun.com
Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
HCA Florida Largo Hospital offers new procedure
HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient's damaged aorta arch without the need for open-heart surgery.
Owner of embattled pool company makes peculiar offer to some customers
Some customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say the owner has suddenly reemerged, with a peculiar offer to finish their abandoned pools.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Anna Maria Island
A barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island has a seven-mile (11 km) stretch of beautiful white sand beaches and is just 20 minutes from Bradenton. The little slice of paradise was once known as “Florida’s Best Kept Secret,” but is now one of the Sunshine State’s most popular destinations.
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
DeSantis appoints conservative activist to move Sarasota's New College away from teaching concepts like CRT, diversity, equity and inclusion
He appointed Christopher Rufo and five others to the school's Board of Trustees.
High bacteria levels at 2 Tampa beaches due to possible fecal pollution: officials
A health advisory has been issued for the beaches at Picnic Island and Cypress Point due to high bacteria levels, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
