Sarasota, FL

sarasotamagazine.com

At Turmeric, Indian Cuisine Warms You From Within

Warm aromatic spices permeate the dining room at Turmeric. Hints of cinnamon, cardamom and clove hang in the air as Indian specialties pass through the dining room on their way to a hungry diner’s table. I’ve just stepped through the front door, and my mouth is already watering from the fragrance alone.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Local Massage Therapist Designs a New Massage Tool to Help Relieve Pain

Most everyone has owned an massage tool at some point in their life. New gadgets flood to market each year promising to cure what pains you. There are massage guns, foam rollers, shiatsu heating cushions for your car, electric head massagers that when you wear them look like a plastic jellyfish is trying to eat your brain and so many others. They usually end up collecting dust in the back of a closet or get “donated” to a place like Goodwill.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Local Organizations Bring Choral Singing as a Better Approach to Improving Speech and Voice Disorders in Parkinson's.

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale will offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, beginning in January. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Celebrating its 10th year, the Off-Key Chorale kicks off the winter season with music from “The Times They Are A Changin” rehearsing every Thursday at 10:45am from January 12th – March 2nd at a new location -Senior Friendship Center at 1888 Brother Geenen Way in Sarasota. This program is offered at NO CHARGE and is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers, and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. Led by Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale Artistic Director with live musical accompaniment by Lee Dougherty Ross with Artist Series Concerts.Register for this free program on the Neuro Challenge Program Calendar at NeuroChallenge.org.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
SIESTA KEY, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center

BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FWC: Red tide detected in 4 Tampa Bay-area counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Samples of red tide were detected in four counties within the Tampa Bay area, according to a report on Friday from the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Different levels of red tide concentrations were found in waters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Pinellas,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Anna Maria Island

A barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island has a seven-mile (11 km) stretch of beautiful white sand beaches and is just 20 minutes from Bradenton. The little slice of paradise was once known as “Florida’s Best Kept Secret,” but is now one of the Sunshine State’s most popular destinations.
ANNA MARIA, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card

Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
TAMPA, FL

