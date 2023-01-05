ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mental Health ER visits among children rising — experts point to a broken system

Multiple emergency room visits for children experiencing mental health crises are on the rise, according to a new study. Experts say that a broken system is to blame. The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics in December, looked at more than 200,000 patients between the ages of 3 and 17 who visited an emergency room with a mental health concern across 38 U.S. hospitals between 2015 and 2020.
tctmd.com

Mental Health a Concern for Many Cardiologists: ACC Survey

More than one-quarter of cardiologists suffer from mental health issues, primarily anxiety and stress, with many of them also citing hostile workplaces, according to a global survey. Yet only one in three of these physicians said they sought professional help. Senior author Laxmi S. Mehta, MD (The Ohio State University...
COLUMBUS, OH
verywellmind.com

Is ADHD a Mental Illness?

ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
TEXAS STATE
Women's Health

What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?

The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
The US Sun

The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss

FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
Ilsa Z.

Understanding the Bipolar Disorder

Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
Oddee

How Many People Suffer From Mental Illness?

Mental health is a real global issue, and deserves to be taken seriously... We often talk about mental illness as if it’s a rare, spontaneously occurring event. But the reality is, mental illness is somewhat common. Approximately one in four adults suffers from a diagnosable mental health disorder, and most of the rest of us at least virtually everyone occasionally suffer from symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other common afflictions.
verywellmind.com

Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment

You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
verywellmind.com

Signs of Trauma in Children

Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them

Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
MedicalXpress

Speech analysis can help measure diagnosis, severity, and onset of mental illness

Objective measurement of psychiatric disorders has long proved challenging. Yet, there is ample evidence that analysis of speech patterns can accurately diagnose depression and psychosis, measure their severity, and predict their onset, according to a literature review featured in the January/February issue of the Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The review...
spectrumnews.org

Turner syndrome tied to autism

Nearly two-thirds of people with Turner syndrome have autism traits, and almost one-quarter meet the diagnostic criteria for autism, a new study suggests. Turner syndrome, which affects about 4 in every 10,000 people designated female at birth, usually results from a missing or mosaic X chromosome. The condition is associated with distinctive changes throughout the body, but its most well-known traits include short stature and ovarian insufficiency. Many people with the syndrome also have neurocognitive differences.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders

New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
psychologytoday.com

More Evidence That Exercise Can Alleviate Teenage Depression

New research reaffirms ancient wisdom: Exercise promotes both physical well-being and mental health. Physical activity helps the body stay healthy. Exercise also has antidepressant effects that can alleviate depression. A meta-analysis of 21 studies shows that physical activity interventions may relieve adolescents' depressive symptoms. The antidepressant effect of staying active...
NBC News

A new test for autism hopes to help doctors diagnose before symptoms show

Researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind test for autism that they say can find markers of risk in a single strand of hair, an innovation that might help clinicians identify it in young children before they miss developmental milestones. The test — which is still in the early stages of development...
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy