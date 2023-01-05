Use #MyILBeerFridge for a chance to win beer as the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild tries to generate some suds in a slow month. The craft beer industry in Illinois has soared over the past ten years, from fewer than 50 breweries to over 300. Illinois Craft Brewers Guild executive director Ray Stout (real name) talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the boom, which includes over 160 breweries in Chicagoland. Stout says it has turned Chicago into a destination for beer lovers from across the country. But, they aren’t coming that much in January — can’t blame them — so the guild is sponsoring a beer giveaway. Here’s how it works: Go to your local brewpub or retailer of Illinois beer, load your refrigerator, take a photo, and post it on social media. Tag your favorite brewpub or retailer, and use #MyILBeerFridge. Weekly winners get more beer!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO