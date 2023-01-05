Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st WardSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'
Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
thechampaignroom.com
‘A must-win for us’: Illinois picks up first Big Ten win against No. 14 Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois is finally in the Big Ten win column. One day following the announcement of Skyy Clark’s indefinite departure and coming off a rough 13-point loss to in-state rival Northwestern Wednesday night, the Illini were looking for some life to revive themselves. Safe to say they found just that on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center.
Illinois Football: Illini land pivotal recruit for the class of 2023
Illinois football is coming off one of the best seasons in recent decades, and now we are starting to add some of the top talent in the nation. Since taking over as the Illini head coach back in December 2020, Bret Bielema hasn’t just started to turn things around on the football field. He is also turning things around when it comes to recruiting.
thechampaignroom.com
4-star Simeon WR Malik Elzy commits to Illinois
Four-star Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy made his pledge to Illinois public on Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He chose the Illini over Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame. Elzy is ranked as the No. 305 prospect in 247Sports’ class of 2023 rankings. He immediately becomes...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive
Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Down Illinois in B1G Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi stalled out Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski at the 5:57 mark of the third period to send the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over the Fighting Illini on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The two teams split the...
thechampaignroom.com
3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point
There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
Illinois Basketball: 3 takeaways from Skyy Clark taking a leave of absence
It’s been a rough past few weeks for Illinois Basketball, ever since they defeated No. 2 Texas in the Jimmy V Classic. They lost three straight games, to Penn State, Missouri, and most recently, a 73-60 setback to Northwestern. At 9-5 overall and 0-3 in league play, this team has no momentum and now has to deal with the Skyy Clark news as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Isaiah Adams, key Illinois OL, reveals plans for 2023 season
Isaiah Adams was a key piece for Illinois in the trenches during the 2022 season. Friday evening, he confirmed his intentions for 2023. In a brief statement on Twitter, Adams announced he will return to the Illini for another season. Adams transferred to Illinois for the 2022 season after playing his 2021 season at Garden City CC. He turned into an All-B1G selection in his first season with 11 starts at left guard and another start at left tackle.
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
wgnradio.com
Beer me! Illinois craft brewers offer free beer
Use #MyILBeerFridge for a chance to win beer as the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild tries to generate some suds in a slow month. The craft beer industry in Illinois has soared over the past ten years, from fewer than 50 breweries to over 300. Illinois Craft Brewers Guild executive director Ray Stout (real name) talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the boom, which includes over 160 breweries in Chicagoland. Stout says it has turned Chicago into a destination for beer lovers from across the country. But, they aren’t coming that much in January — can’t blame them — so the guild is sponsoring a beer giveaway. Here’s how it works: Go to your local brewpub or retailer of Illinois beer, load your refrigerator, take a photo, and post it on social media. Tag your favorite brewpub or retailer, and use #MyILBeerFridge. Weekly winners get more beer!
wglt.org
DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois
The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
wjol.com
Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round
Chicagoland Speedway will host a first of its kind event in 2023. The SuperMotocross League announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship both conclude. SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
wjol.com
Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
Comments / 0