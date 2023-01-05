Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6
They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away
Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
Hatfield Township man sentenced to Bucks County jail and 12 years probation for stalking
A 33-year-old man convicted of terrorizing a Bedminster Township woman for more than six years was sentenced Tuesday, to the Bucks County Correctional Facility and 12 years of probation. Andrew David Gold, of Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, was convicted by a Bucks County jury in August on two counts of...
Career burglar sentenced to 10-20 years in prison for Bucks burglaries, robbery
A career burglar from New Jersey was sentenced Tuesday, to serve up to 20 years in state prison for committing several burglaries throughout Bucks County from May 2018 to May 2019. Billy M. Woodard, 57, of Trenton, N.J., was convicted in a November non-jury trial of one count of robbery...
Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
Matt Ross resigns from Yardley Borough Council
Matt Ross became the latest Yardley Borough Council member to resign from the position after fellow members voted 6-0 to accept his resignation, effective Dec. 31, at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting. Ross, a Democrat, did not attend the meeting. He had served on council for five years after first...
Core borings planned next week on U.S. 1
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that core boring operations will take place next week on U.S. 1 as part of advance engineering activities for upcoming improvements to U.S. 1 in Middletown Township and Langhorne and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel...
Richland supervisors side with preservation board on plan update
Cutting back significantly on a proposed expansion of new development area that was recommended by the planning commission, the Richland Township Board of Supervisors has advised its staff to go forward with only one of four sub-areas that were recommended. The action was taken at the Jan. 3 board of...
