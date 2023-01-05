Read full article on original website
Aces women’s basketball burnt by the Flames
CHICAGO, IL. (WFIE) - Closing-out the weekend, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team battled toe-to-toe with UIC before falling late, 57-53, on Saturday afternoon in Chicago, Ill. For the second-straight game, senior guard-forward Abby Feit led the Aces offense, tallying a team-best 19 points to go along with...
Ky. Wesleyan women storm past Lake Erie
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team took down the Lake Erie Storm 59-45 to remain undefeated at the Owensboro Sportscenter this season. The Panthers were led by senior forward Tahlia Walton who poured in 16 points and Cali Nolot who finished with 12. Wesleyan’s full-court...
KWC Men outlast Lake Erie in Overtime
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Facing a Lake Erie team that was riding a three-game winning streak, the Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team used a career performance from Borja Fernandez to take down the Storm 74-69 in overtime. Fernandez, who played three years at DI Montana State, scored a career high 27 points on an extremely efficient 11-15 from the floor.
Panthers scratch their way to ugly win over cold-shooting Stars
EVANSVILLE – If a basketball deity exists, if the ghost of James Naismith happened to sneak a peak, any evidence of this game would be erased. Heaven forbid, somebody would be forced to watch it twice. Did either team want to win it? Somebody had to. Evansville Reitz did....
New Christian school coming to Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new school will be opening in Owensboro for the 2023-2024 school year. The school’s directors says it will offer a traditional Christian education. Two Owensboro natives thought the area would benefit from another type of school for small children. Between the two of them...
Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements signs NLI with Louisville football program
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday was a very special day for Henderson County football standout Saadiq Clements. The senior defensive lineman saw his childhood dream come true as he signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his education and football career at the University of Louisville. [PREVIOUS: Henderson County...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Evansville
Evansville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Evansville.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
$130k winning Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you recently purchased a Hoosier Lottery ticket in Evansville, you should check your numbers. You could have the winning ticket for $130,000. The winning lottery ticket was bought at Right Stuff on North Fulton Avenue from a vending machine. Officials say the odds of winning...
Fundraiser Set for Daviess County High School Coach Battling Cancer
Southern Lanes in Owensboro is hosting a bowling tournament and silent auction benefit for Byron Johnson. He's a devoted family man known as both a friend and longtime varsity bowling coach at Daviess County High School. He is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer, and you can help by registering for a fun evening of bowling.
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
Mayor Winnecke speaks on progress of projects and final year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has undertaken countless projects during his tenure. When he was first elected, he wanted to rebuild Roberts Park. “Certainly hope there will be activity at Roberts Park in 2023,” Mayor Winnecke. “We anticipate that we’ll have renderings of the new park entrance before long.”
Tri-State lottery players hoping to hit the big jackpot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another chance to win the big Mega Millions jackpot. It has grown to $940 million. We went by a local gas station to see if anyone was out to buy a lottery ticket ahead of Friday’s drawing. We talked to couple people who...
Dierks Bentley Makes Surprise Appearance at Owensboro KY Restaurant
Owensboro has always been on the map, but in the last couple of months, Owensboro has REALLY been put on the "map." I mean, when a western Kentucky city of 60,000, give or take, gets visits from a couple of huge stars within a three-month period, there may be some who start asking, "Where is Owensboro KY?"
Visit Owensboro to host ‘Wedding Sampler’ event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Visit Owensboro is hosting a Wedding Sampler, in hopes of attracting more brides and grooms to the area. In an effort to bring more weddings to Daviess County venues, Visit Owensboro is creating a wedding sampler on April 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. During...
Police: Man missing in Huntingburg
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for help to find out any information on a man that has gone missing. According to a press release, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30 at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Police say Ellis...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Updated: 2 hours ago. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history...
