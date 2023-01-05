Highlights: Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic – Day 1

WESTWEGO, La. ( WGNO ) — The 12th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tipped off on Wednesday with six Girl’s Gold bracket games inside the Alario Center in Westwego, La.

In opening round action, Edna Karr made easy work of St. Mary’s, 47-18, to advance to the second round in which the Lady Cougars will face St. Thomas More on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Edna Karr 47, St. Mary’s 18

Ben Franklin bounced Northshore to the consolation bracket after a 52-44 win, while Liberty defeated Dominican 61-47. The Falcons will face Liberty in the next round on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Following the Karr-St. Mary’s opener on the main court, Mount Carmel ran up an early 11-1 score en route to a 28-13 halftime lead thanks to the play of Reagan Guilmino, Jessica Runnels and Jordyn Hanley, who had a team high 16 points on the night.

But the Greenies clawed back to pull to within three, but ultimately fell to the Cubbies, 41-38.

Mt Carmel will square off with Zachary on Thursday at 5 p.m.

In other girl’s gold action, Amite defeated West Jefferson convincingly, 62-25, while Northwest Opelousas downed Cabrini 56-43. The Lady Warriors will play Northwest Opelousas in the second round.

Day 2 tips off with Boy’s National and Girl’s Platinum bracket action at 3:30 p.m.

