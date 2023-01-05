horne is going to destroy public education in Arizona. he is only interested in the rich and the vouchers and makes up lies about what they are teaching in schools. THEY ARE NOT TEACHING CRT. YOU STUPID RETHUGLICANS GO LEARN THE DEFINITION OF CRT. YOU PROBABLY WOULDN'T UNDERSTAND
Hahaha 😂..... I'm loving this. Watching the WOKE educators get triggered and fall apart. Hilarious! You progressive socialists have no humor. No personality. Thank goodness we have conservatives in charge of education. You miserable educators have come in 48th in education. You've done a disastrous job by melting the minds of our children. Pathetic. Just shut your pie holes - we're in charge now snowflakes!
Good for him! So lets see if we get this right, a Former Librarian CANT CONTROL THEIR EMOTIONS, so this guy needs to Quit His Job??? Unbelievable!! But if he was on the other side of the Isle Politically, and posted Drag Queen Story Time Videos, he would probably be just fine in the eyes of this Former Librarian, right???!!! I hope this guy cleans house and gets rid of ALL the people who are worried about being WOKE, instead of being worried about whats best for our Children.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Comments / 95