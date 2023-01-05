ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police peacefully resolve mental health crisis at North Parking Deck

The Gainesville Police Department and its mental health clinician team safely resolved a mental health crisis at the downtown North Parking Deck Thursday afternoon involving a male juvenile who had threatened to fall from the top of the facility. According to Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook, authorities began working on...
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Gainesville apartments sell for $9.1 million

Atlanta-based Zavala Capital sold the Cielo at Lanier Apartments in Gainesville to another local investor, Banyan Investment Group, for $9.1 million. The 66-unit, garden-style community, was built in 1985 and is located at 3656 Browns Bridge Road. Banyan plans to continue interior renovations of the one- and two-bedroom units. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
getnews.info

Mother/Daughter Duo Opens Holistic Center to Help Clients Focus on their Mind, Body, and Soul

Experience the Power of Natural Remedies and Self-Discovery at GodXess LLC Holistic Healing and Spiritual Sanctuary. Alpharetta, GA – Starr and Essynce, a mother/daughter duo with a passion for self-love, self-care, and self-discovery are excited to announce the opening of GodXess LLC Holistic Healing and Spiritual Sanctuary, a luxury suite dedicated to helping individuals (Gods and Goddesses) restore their mind, body, and soul to its natural state.
ALPHARETTA, GA
athensceo.com

Athens Academy Faculty Recognized for 25 Years of Service

Two members of the Athens Academy faculty have been recognized by the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) for their outstanding work in independent schools. Mike Callinan and Susan Zalac each received the Distinguished Service Award for having dedicated 25 years of service to independent education. Mike Callinan joined the Athens...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Three new commissioners sworn in, ACC lawmakers move to reopen community centers

Three new commissioners were sworn onto the Athens-Clarke County Commission Tuesday night. The new members are Tiffany Taylor, Dexter Fisher, and John Culpepper. In her first day on the job, District 3’s Taylor was also a part of some non-ceremonial legislative business. She co-wrote a measure, along with Commissioners Mike Hamby and Ovita Thornton, that would direct county staff to devise ways to open a number of shuttered community centers. That proposal is tied to legislation accepting grant funding for a drug task force..
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

Monroe Local News

LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
athensceo.com

Chris Willis Joins James Bates Brannan Groover LLP

James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Chris Willis to the firm’s General Litigation practice group. Chris's practice focuses on general litigation matters such as insurance defense. Chris has also practiced. family and real estate...
ATHENS, GA
tourcounsel.com

ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash

Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

ATLANTA, GA
athensceo.com

Special Election-Commissioner for District 2

Athens Clarke County Elections office will conduct a Special Called Election to fill the unexpired seat of Commission District 2, Mariah Parker (resigned). The election will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The last day to register to vote in the election will be Tuesday, February 21. Absentee Ballot applications are currently being accepted. The last day an Absentee Ballot application can be accepted is March 10. Absentee Ballots will be mailed beginning February 27, 2023. Advance voting will begin Monday, February 27-March 17 at the Elections office at 8am with 2 Saturdays of voting on March 4 and March 11.
