Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
George W. Amos
George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue
(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
Parkersburg South boys fall to Morgantown, 71-59
PARKERSBURG — Morgantown junior guard Sharron Young stuffed the stat sheet here Thursday night inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center to help lift the defending Class AAAA state champion Mohigans to a 71-59 victory versus Parkersburg South. The Patriots of head coach Mike Fallon, who are currently ranked No. 2...
Stevenson, West Virginia Mountaineers to host Wilson and the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks
West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas will square off in a matchup of Big 12 foes. The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season. West Virginia is 0-2 against the Big 12, and Kansas is 2-0 against conference opponents. Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) at West...
