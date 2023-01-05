Read full article on original website
NOPD officers discover man shot, killed on Marigny St. Saturday morning
The NOPD says just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Marigny Street on a report of a man down in the area.
wgno.com
Man wounded in S. Derbigny shooting, condition unknown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened just before 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Derbigny. Investigations began after a man arrived at the hospital by private car suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.
Harvey man arrested in Tennessee for New Orleans December homicide
With the help of New Orleans and Tennessee U.S. Marshals, the NOPD's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad took 33-year-old Travis Andry into custody Thursday.
Police arrest suspect minutes after New Orleans East shooting
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway shortly before 9 p.m. It was there that police believe the suspect, 53-year-old William Collins, opened fire on a 44-year-old man who was found with several gunshot wounds to his body.
NOLA.com
Three shot dead in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
Three people were killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 3300 block of Banks Street at 10:09 p.m. At the scene, police laid out several evidence markers around a pickup truck on South Rendon Street near its intersection...
NOPD investigating two more shootings; one deadly
The city of New Orleans has experienced yet another violent night–a night in which the city saw its latest homicide. One man died in a shooting in St. Roch. Another shooting in the Seventh Ward left a man wounded.
Suspect accused in shooting death of Boogie B arrested in Houston
An arrest was made in the case of the shooting death of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
fox8live.com
Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33...
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
On Jan. 5 at about 1 a.m., the driver reportedly parked their vehicle in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive when approached by four unidentified black males.
Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'
NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls. Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say. Montrell was killed...
NOLA.com
2 shot in Lower 9th Ward; suspected shooter arrested, NOPD says
Two people were shot around noon Thursday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. They both went in a private vehicle to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately available. Authorities were called at 12:17 p.m. to Tupelo Street and North Robertson (map), where the shooting happened....
Man caught on camera burglarizing Hammond business, possibly linked to another robbery
He was then seen walking around and putting items into his backpack.
NOLA.com
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
Man wounded, hospitalized after shooting on Chef Menteur Highway
The incident happened in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 9 p.m.
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: NOPD searches for another person of interest in ‘Boogie B’ shooting death
Funeral arrangements have been made for Montrell for Thursday (Jan. 5) at Jacob Scheon and Son Funeral Home with the service starting at 11 a.m.
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
WWL-TV
'It was just chaos' | 2 killed, 3 wounded in Central City shooting outside church
NEW ORLEANS — Lionel Oliver woke up to the sound of gunshots Thursday night. "It was just chaos," he said. "You hear people screaming, yelling, and crying, and that's all you hear." Two people were killed and three more wounded at the corner of St. Andrew Street and Rev....
