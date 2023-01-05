Read full article on original website
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 6: Cook’s 29 pushes Meadow Heights past Oran
The Meadow Heights (7-6) boys used a 17-point fourth quarter to take down Oran (7-5) at home on Friday night, winning 60-56 over the Eagles. Meadow Heights senior Koby Cook led the way for the Panthers, scoring a game-high 29 points en route to the victory, paired with another 15 from classmate Will Green.
semoball.com
Raiders win helps them bounce back in more ways than one
Just about 48 hours after they endured the horror of having their team bus rammed by an 18-wheeler on the road back to Poplar Bluff, the Three Rivers Community College men’s basketball team returned to the much cozier confines of the Libla Family Sports Complex Saturday night. Yes, some...
semoball.com
WBA soars to win over Marquand-Zion
A day removed from being handed their first defeat, at home no less, to a formidable Greenville squad, the Westwood Baptist Academy Eagles made sure their homecoming night would be a complete reversal. On Friday, the Eagles (7-1) got back on the winning track as they raced out to a...
semoball.com
Delta overcomes early struggles to win championship
On a night that began with frustration due to turnovers and sloppy play, ended in celebration for the Delta Bobcats. The Bobcats knocked off the St. Vincent Indians 57-44 to claim the championship of the 2023 Delta New Year’s Tourney on Thursday night at Delta High School. “That’s probably...
semoball.com
Cape Central wins home opener over Dexter
The Cape Central Tigers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 65-43 win over the Dexter Bearcats on Friday at Cape Central High School. After playing the first 12 games of the season away from home, Tigers coach Drew Church said his team was happy to be back home.
semoball.com
Jadis Jones joins 1,000-point club in win over Notre Dame
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Jadis Jones surpassed 1,000 career points during a win over Notre Dame on Thursday, Jan. 5. The standout junior scored a game-high 25 for New Madrid County Central, while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out several assists in the 65-52 win. “We came out...
semoball.com
'Technically,' SEMO MBB has to control its emotions
The harsh reality in assessing the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program in its Ohio Valley Conference game today at Little Rock is such:. * The Redhawks will more than likely be very competitive. * Having lost 7 of 9 road tests this season, the probability of a win...
semoball.com
Mules take opener at Kaminsky Classic
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Poplar Bluff Mules outlasted the Carl Junction Bulldogs 53-45 in the opening round of the Kaminsky Classic Tournament Thursday night in Joplin. Gavin Rivers led the Mules with 12 points, with Dallas Williams and Mar’Lon Hickman-Roberson scoring eight each. Carl Junction’s top scorers were...
semoball.com
High school girls basketball roundup Jan 5: Scott City falls to St. Pius X (Festus) at home
St. Pius X (Festus) defeated Scott City 50-35 on Thursday at Scott City High School. The offense of Scott City was led by junior Gracie Karrenbrock and senior Liza Dannenmueller who each scored nine points. Junior Mackenzie Lawless added eight points of her own and notched 4 rebounds, 2 steals and five assists for the Rams.
semoball.com
SECOND HALF WIND: Tied at half, Dons pull away late for OFC win over Royals
DONIPHAN — The Doniphan Dons defeated the Twin Rivers Royals 56-43 in a home game Friday night in which tough defense and offensive patience turned out to be the difference. In a matchup of two teams each dynamic scorers on each side, the game promised to be a close, back-and-forth struggle from the outset, and the contest played according to script — except when it came to scoring.
semoball.com
Hornets hold off Bernie, 74-70
Advance - The game of basketball can quite frequently be summed up with the phrase “A Tale of Two Halves”. That’s exactly what happened Friday night at Advance High School as the visiting Bernie Mules came out firing on all cylinders but eventually came up short against a resilient Advance Hornet team, 74-70.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An upcoming groundbreaking will commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center. It will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville. According to a release from the Perry Co. deputy clerk, the...
kfmo.com
Fredericktown Woman Injured in Crash
(St. Charles County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 72 year old Rhonda L.Wensink, is recovering after suffering moderate injuries during a one car crash in St. Charles County Wednesday morning just after 11 o'clock. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Wensink was driving west on the Highway 364 ramp to Central School Road C, when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and splashed water onto the windshield of Wensink's car. The water, and the glare from the sun, obstructed Wensink's vision causing her to lose control of the vehicle. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a crash cushion at the end of a guardrail. Wensink, who was wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital at St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center
(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An 8-pound, 14-ounce baby was born New Year’s Day at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jade Renee was born to Autumn and Trenton. She was Saint Francis’ first child born in 2023. She was born Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:14 pm.
wsiu.org
A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming
A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Those questions came after a legal agreement reached Friday, January 6 which gives Wes Drury 45 days to move out of the building built for the sheriff’s office more than 20 years ago.
cilfm.com
One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
