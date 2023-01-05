ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

semoball.com

Raiders win helps them bounce back in more ways than one

Just about 48 hours after they endured the horror of having their team bus rammed by an 18-wheeler on the road back to Poplar Bluff, the Three Rivers Community College men’s basketball team returned to the much cozier confines of the Libla Family Sports Complex Saturday night. Yes, some...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

WBA soars to win over Marquand-Zion

A day removed from being handed their first defeat, at home no less, to a formidable Greenville squad, the Westwood Baptist Academy Eagles made sure their homecoming night would be a complete reversal. On Friday, the Eagles (7-1) got back on the winning track as they raced out to a...
GREENVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Delta overcomes early struggles to win championship

On a night that began with frustration due to turnovers and sloppy play, ended in celebration for the Delta Bobcats. The Bobcats knocked off the St. Vincent Indians 57-44 to claim the championship of the 2023 Delta New Year’s Tourney on Thursday night at Delta High School. “That’s probably...
DELTA, MO
semoball.com

Cape Central wins home opener over Dexter

The Cape Central Tigers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 65-43 win over the Dexter Bearcats on Friday at Cape Central High School. After playing the first 12 games of the season away from home, Tigers coach Drew Church said his team was happy to be back home.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Jadis Jones joins 1,000-point club in win over Notre Dame

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Jadis Jones surpassed 1,000 career points during a win over Notre Dame on Thursday, Jan. 5. The standout junior scored a game-high 25 for New Madrid County Central, while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out several assists in the 65-52 win. “We came out...
NEW MADRID, MO
semoball.com

'Technically,' SEMO MBB has to control its emotions

The harsh reality in assessing the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program in its Ohio Valley Conference game today at Little Rock is such:. * The Redhawks will more than likely be very competitive. * Having lost 7 of 9 road tests this season, the probability of a win...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Mules take opener at Kaminsky Classic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Poplar Bluff Mules outlasted the Carl Junction Bulldogs 53-45 in the opening round of the Kaminsky Classic Tournament Thursday night in Joplin. Gavin Rivers led the Mules with 12 points, with Dallas Williams and Mar’Lon Hickman-Roberson scoring eight each. Carl Junction’s top scorers were...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

SECOND HALF WIND: Tied at half, Dons pull away late for OFC win over Royals

DONIPHAN — The Doniphan Dons defeated the Twin Rivers Royals 56-43 in a home game Friday night in which tough defense and offensive patience turned out to be the difference. In a matchup of two teams each dynamic scorers on each side, the game promised to be a close, back-and-forth struggle from the outset, and the contest played according to script — except when it came to scoring.
DONIPHAN, MO
semoball.com

Hornets hold off Bernie, 74-70

Advance - The game of basketball can quite frequently be summed up with the phrase “A Tale of Two Halves”. That’s exactly what happened Friday night at Advance High School as the visiting Bernie Mules came out firing on all cylinders but eventually came up short against a resilient Advance Hornet team, 74-70.
BERNIE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An upcoming groundbreaking will commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center. It will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville. According to a release from the Perry Co. deputy clerk, the...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

Fredericktown Woman Injured in Crash

(St. Charles County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 72 year old Rhonda L.Wensink, is recovering after suffering moderate injuries during a one car crash in St. Charles County Wednesday morning just after 11 o'clock. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Wensink was driving west on the Highway 364 ramp to Central School Road C, when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and splashed water onto the windshield of Wensink's car. The water, and the glare from the sun, obstructed Wensink's vision causing her to lose control of the vehicle. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a crash cushion at the end of a guardrail. Wensink, who was wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital at St. Louis.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center

(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Saint Francis Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An 8-pound, 14-ounce baby was born New Year’s Day at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jade Renee was born to Autumn and Trenton. She was Saint Francis’ first child born in 2023. She was born Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:14 pm.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wsiu.org

A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming

A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Those questions came after a legal agreement reached Friday, January 6 which gives Wes Drury 45 days to move out of the building built for the sheriff’s office more than 20 years ago.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
cilfm.com

One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
UNION COUNTY, IL

