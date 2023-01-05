ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Dylan Levis’ hot start, JD Hunter and Nolan Buzalka’s strong 4th quarter help Cumberland Valley survive Central Dauphin

HARRISBURG— Cumberland Valley’s boys basketball team is comprised of a group of guys who play unselfishly, share the ball and execute their roles very well. In the game’s opening moments, it was senior guard Dylan Levis that paved the way for the Eagles, knocking down two back-to-back 3-pointers and cashing in another one at the beginning of the second.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Central Dauphin vs Cumberland Valley in girls high school basketball

Cumberland Valley vs Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Sienna Manns of Cumberland Valley is defended by Lauren Cavoli of Central Dauphin. Cumberland Valley plays Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. January 6, 2023. Zach Gleiter | Special To PennLiveGet Photo. 16 / 19. Cumberland Valley vs Central...
HARRISBURG, PA
Red Land girls coast to 58-33 divisional win over Hershey

Red Land built an early lead and didn’t look back as the Patriots downed Hershey 58-33 in Mid-Penn Keystone action Friday. The Patriots led 29-15 by the intermission. Maurai Toro led the Pats with 12 points, while Kendall Metzell netted 11 points in the divisional win. Metzell and teammate Jaelyn Dell each tallied 7 first-half points to help spark the early rally. Carlee Collier and Karli DaCosta chipped in 8 points apiece.
HERSHEY, PA
Newport wrestling has perfect week with dual meet, tournament

The Buffaloes are moving back up. After a Tri-Valley League match against Line Mountain, Newport remains undefeated in the league with a 2-0 record, 3-3 overall. Wrestling against Line Mountain, the meet started at 172 with Newport’s Kaj Miller. Miller dropped a 12-4 major decision to give the Eagles the first lead.
NEWPORT, PA
West Perry boys basketball battles illness

Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

CD wrestlers win battle of unbeatens vs. Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG — A share of first place in the Mid Penn Commonwealth Division was at stake Thursday night in CASHS Field House, when Chambersburg hosted Central Dauphin in a wrestling match loaded with state-ranked wrestlers. The Rams made a few lineup moves that worked well, and CD also earned...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
