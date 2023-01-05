Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Bella Chimienti leads Central York past Cumberland Valley
YORK - Central York, which sits atop of the District 3 6A power rankings, fired on all cylinders Saturday to remain perfect in a, 43-27 win against Cumberland Valley. Shippensburg commit Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 13 points.
Harrisburg girls hoops bests CD East in Commonwealth Division action.
The Harrisburg girls basketball team picked up its fifth win of the season in a 63-36 decision Friday night in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game. Nyilah Luckett scored 12 points for CD East and Zarla Spann added 11 more. --
Harrisburg’s versatile Amir Jones adds another PSAC program to offer sheet
It’s unclear if Harrisburg senior Amir Jones will compete as a defensive back or outside linebacker in college. Frankly, Jones has the skill set to produce big chunks of yardage as a wide receiver, as well. What we do know is Jones, one of the lead architects in pushing...
Matthew DeDonatis scores 15 as Hershey blows by Governor Mifflin 73-42
Thirteen different Hershey players found their way into the scorebook Saturday in a 73-42 win over Governor Mifflin. Matthew DeDonatis led the Trojans with 15 points, Isaiah Danner had 11 and Earmon Callahan added eight.
Dylan Levis’ hot start, JD Hunter and Nolan Buzalka’s strong 4th quarter help Cumberland Valley survive Central Dauphin
HARRISBURG— Cumberland Valley’s boys basketball team is comprised of a group of guys who play unselfishly, share the ball and execute their roles very well. In the game’s opening moments, it was senior guard Dylan Levis that paved the way for the Eagles, knocking down two back-to-back 3-pointers and cashing in another one at the beginning of the second.
Central Dauphin vs Cumberland Valley in girls high school basketball
Cumberland Valley vs Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Sienna Manns of Cumberland Valley is defended by Lauren Cavoli of Central Dauphin. Cumberland Valley plays Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. January 6, 2023. Zach Gleiter | Special To PennLiveGet Photo. 16 / 19. Cumberland Valley vs Central...
Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot reaches milestone in loss to rival Central Dauphin
On a night when another Cumberland Valley sharpshooter named Jekot reached a milestone, Central Dauphin had the final say in a key Mid-Penn Commonwealth girls basketball scrap. In a game framed by defense, Kenedy Cooper’s 13 points and a momentum-filled fourth quarter angled Central Dauphin to a 38-35 victory along...
Shippensburg girls edge Waynesboro 40-35 in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Colonial tilt
In a spirited divisional clast, Shippensburg picked up a 40-35 victory against Waynesboro Friday. Elke Staver’s superb 21-point performance led the Greyhounds. Acasia Beam netted 10 points of her own in the Mid-Penn Colonial showdown. For the Indians, Kiera Pryor led the way with 16 points. Beam netted 9...
Camp Hill boys basketball comes-from-behind to beat Susquehanna Township in a Capital Division tilt
The Camp Hill boys basketball team rallied from a 6-point deficit entering the final stanza to defeat Susquehanna Township, 46-39, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Friday night. The victory was the 100th win for Lions head coach Scott Barrows. Alex Long scored a game-high 17 points for Camp...
Red Land girls coast to 58-33 divisional win over Hershey
Red Land built an early lead and didn’t look back as the Patriots downed Hershey 58-33 in Mid-Penn Keystone action Friday. The Patriots led 29-15 by the intermission. Maurai Toro led the Pats with 12 points, while Kendall Metzell netted 11 points in the divisional win. Metzell and teammate Jaelyn Dell each tallied 7 first-half points to help spark the early rally. Carlee Collier and Karli DaCosta chipped in 8 points apiece.
Alexis Buie, Olivia Jones lead Cedar Cliff past Red Lion
Alexis Buie led Cedar Cliff with 15 points Saturday in a 44-39 win over Red Lion in the West York Classic. Olivia Jones added 12 for the Colts, and Talor Ferraro had nine. Bhrooke Axe led Red Lon with 12 points and Grace Masser had 11.
Four double-figure scorers propel Gettysburg boys hoops past Greencastle-Antrim
The Gettysburg boys basketball team placed four players in double figures as the Warriors defeated Greencastle-Antrim, 65-61, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Friday night. Greencastle-Antrim led 45-44 after three quarters but Gettysburg scored 21 fourth quarter points. Ian McClean scored 9 of his 17 points in the fourth...
Newport girls’ basketball wins second game; Greenwood basketball gains winning record
Newport and Greenwood had successful weeks at both of its tournaments. The Lady Buffaloes attended the Christian School of York’s Holiday Tournament and played the host team first. It kept it close with the Defenders but Newport lost by three points 44-41. The score was within 10 points at...
Newport wrestling has perfect week with dual meet, tournament
The Buffaloes are moving back up. After a Tri-Valley League match against Line Mountain, Newport remains undefeated in the league with a 2-0 record, 3-3 overall. Wrestling against Line Mountain, the meet started at 172 with Newport’s Kaj Miller. Miller dropped a 12-4 major decision to give the Eagles the first lead.
West Perry boys basketball battles illness
Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
CD wrestlers win battle of unbeatens vs. Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG — A share of first place in the Mid Penn Commonwealth Division was at stake Thursday night in CASHS Field House, when Chambersburg hosted Central Dauphin in a wrestling match loaded with state-ranked wrestlers. The Rams made a few lineup moves that worked well, and CD also earned...
Eli Sterling’s 15 points lead Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Eli Sterling and Adam Horst each hit double-figures Saturday to help Greencastle-Antrim take down Boiling Springs 40-36. Sterling finished with a game-high 15 points, and Horst had 10. Conner Wright added nine points for the Blue Devils. Ethan Yenser led Boiling Springs with 10 points, Brandon Ascione had nine, Brayden...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
Josh Smith’s 26-point night propels Mechanicsburg past Mifflin County in divisional tilt
Mechanicsburg cruised to a 71-47 Mid-Penn Keystone win against Mifflin County Friday. Josh Smith led all players with 26 points. Chance Yanoski netted 19 points in a strong outing of his own. Smith and Yanoski each knocked down 9 points from three-point range. Justin Bardo chipped in 10 points in the divisional victory.
