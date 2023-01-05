ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan Main Street: Ottawa Park, an Art Gallery on Main Street

By Susan Page
 3 days ago
Walking through downtown Cheboygan is such an enjoyable experience — no matter the season. In the summer, you’ll see flowers in hanging baskets, planters in front of stores, flowers at Washington Park, Ottawa Park, and the huge concrete planters at Festival Square. In winter, greenery on light poles, evergreen trees and holiday decorations liven up cold days. One prominent downtown location, however, has a unique array of beautiful and colorful creations all year round.

Ottawa Park, at the corner of State Street (U.S. 23) and Main Street (U.S. 27) has flowers and trees; but it has a unique beauty. The historic Ottawa Park Hotel stood at this location for decades; and then the land stood empty for years. In 2005, community partners developed the property as an art park. In 2008, the non-profit group, Friends of Ottawa Park, was formed. Hard work, grant money, and volunteer hours transformed the empty lot into a wonderful community asset. Improvements like the covered pavilion, benches, walkways, and landscaping made the park very user-friendly. One of the goals stated in an Ottawa Park grant application was “to bring community together.”

How has Ottawa Park brought community together? One example is “Shimmy” — the large fish sculpture/bench which was designed by Molly Jo Noland, local teacher and Artist in Residence. Molly Jo and her husband, Ken Myles, designed the large fish-shaped sculpture; and then created an elaborate venue in the park for local adults and children to create original ceramic tiles to cover the entire sculpture. The mosaic fish sculpture is a true community success — Molly Jo described the process as “really great fun.” Several other sculptures, created by children and adults, grace the park.

Summer Art in the Park! workshops, led by Ottawa Park’s Artistic Director, are free to local and visiting children. Participating youth take their original creations home. Watch for the 2023 schedule of workshops. The workshops occur in Ottawa Park; letting children create art — while surrounded by art!

Ottawa Park’s "Call for Artists" seeks artists of any age to submit a drawing on a specific theme. The top four artists chosen then paint their winning drawings/paintings in outdoor paint on large (4-foot by 6-foot) boards provided by the park. The display boards can be completed at The Creation Station in downtown Cheboygan: the large space and the advice of the Artistic Director, Dani Cunningham, makes the project easier! These large works of art are installed in the large brackets at Ottawa Park. They are highly visible, even as you drive by. So, enjoy this great city asset; take a tour of Ottawa Park any time of the year!

— Susan Page vacationed in the Cheboygan area for decades, moving here permanently in 2001. She is a member of two garden clubs, one of the Earth Week Plus founders, and is a downtown Cheboygan fan. She is a serial volunteer.

