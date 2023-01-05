ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 45, E. Noble 30

Bellmont 58, S. Adams 25

Chesterton 63, Gary West 10

Clinton Central 56, Frankfort 26

Eminence 56, Victory College Prep 15

Evansville Mater Dei 75, Evansville Harrison 28

Evansville Memorial 67, Evansville Central 44

Evansville North 60, Evansville Bosse 6

Ft. Wayne Northrop 66, Northridge 27

Ft. Wayne Wayne 71, Whitko 52

Guerin Catholic 29, Indpls Park Tudor 23

Hammond Central 71, Hammond Science and Tech 28

Indpls Roncalli 41, Franklin Central 34

Manchester 66, Churubusco 59

Michigan City Marquette 51, Calumet 7

Munster 71, S. Bend Riley 21

Northwestern 63, Eastern (Greentown) 17

Peru 60, Tri-Central 43

Rochester 37, Plymouth 33

Southwood 54, Marion 44

Speedway 44, Edinburgh 18

Tipton 48, Madison-Grant 28

Triton 47, Oregon-Davis 31

Union Co. 37, Connersville 19

Vincennes 61, Princeton 44

Westfield 41, Indpls Chatard 13

Whiteland 61, Beech Grove 20

Zionsville 68, Lafayette Harrison 37

Randolph County Tournament=

First Round=

Union City 50, Union (Modoc) 29

Rivertown Tournament=

First Round=

Barr-Reeve 51, White River Valley 49

Lawrenceburg 78, Rising Sun 45

Switzerland Co. 40, S. Dearborn 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

