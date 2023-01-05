Wednesday’s Scores

Senior guard Levi Birkholz scored 17 points, senior guard Will Miller added 14 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team opened Capitol North play by beating reigning league champion Columbus 62-44 on Friday, Dec. 6. The Warriors (9-0, 1-0 in conference) led 28-18 at the break and never saw their advantage slip below double digits in the second half. Senior forward Trey Lauber, who chipped in nine points, hit an early...

COLUMBUS, WI ・ 13 MINUTES AGO