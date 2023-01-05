Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 45, E. Noble 30
Bellmont 58, S. Adams 25
Chesterton 63, Gary West 10
Clinton Central 56, Frankfort 26
Eminence 56, Victory College Prep 15
Evansville Mater Dei 75, Evansville Harrison 28
Evansville Memorial 67, Evansville Central 44
Evansville North 60, Evansville Bosse 6
Ft. Wayne Northrop 66, Northridge 27
Ft. Wayne Wayne 71, Whitko 52
Guerin Catholic 29, Indpls Park Tudor 23
Hammond Central 71, Hammond Science and Tech 28
Indpls Roncalli 41, Franklin Central 34
Manchester 66, Churubusco 59
Michigan City Marquette 51, Calumet 7
Munster 71, S. Bend Riley 21
Northwestern 63, Eastern (Greentown) 17
Peru 60, Tri-Central 43
Rochester 37, Plymouth 33
Southwood 54, Marion 44
Speedway 44, Edinburgh 18
Tipton 48, Madison-Grant 28
Triton 47, Oregon-Davis 31
Union Co. 37, Connersville 19
Vincennes 61, Princeton 44
Westfield 41, Indpls Chatard 13
Whiteland 61, Beech Grove 20
Zionsville 68, Lafayette Harrison 37
Randolph County Tournament=
First Round=
Union City 50, Union (Modoc) 29
Rivertown Tournament=
First Round=
Barr-Reeve 51, White River Valley 49
Lawrenceburg 78, Rising Sun 45
Switzerland Co. 40, S. Dearborn 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0