A storm system will exit New Mexico tonight leaving quieter weather behind this weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday, but then warm into early next week. Light snow fell Friday across parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado as a storm system scrapes across New Mexico. For most of the state though it brought windy weather. These winds will die down through the evening and leave cooler weather behind for Saturday. Quieter weather will return this weekend with light winds and seasonable temperatures. A warming trend begins Sunday that will continue into early next week.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO