KRQE News 13
Quiet and sunny Saturday, turning chilly tonight
What a great stretch of weather this weekend! Abundant sunshine, milder temps, and calmer winds are the main feature. It’s much calmer statewide compared to Friday, which saw wind gusts of 50 mph east. Temps are cooled off 10-15° with the backdoor front. Highs climbed near 50° for...
KRQE News 13
Winds die down tonight with quiet weather this weekend
A storm system will exit New Mexico tonight leaving quieter weather behind this weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday, but then warm into early next week. Light snow fell Friday across parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado as a storm system scrapes across New Mexico. For most of the state though it brought windy weather. These winds will die down through the evening and leave cooler weather behind for Saturday. Quieter weather will return this weekend with light winds and seasonable temperatures. A warming trend begins Sunday that will continue into early next week.
KRQE News 13
Weak Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system to our north will just scrape the northwesternmost corner of the state into this afternoon, bringing the northern mountains and the Four Corners on and off snow showers throughout the afternoon. The rest of the state will just be dealing with some breezy to windy conditions, the strongest winds in the northeast highlands where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM. Most of the activity will dissipate past sunset.
KRQE News 13
Chilly and clear start north, cloudier south
Good Saturday morning everyone! Waking up this morning we’re seeing some frost in the ABQ metro! Some moisture is pushing south this morning, and so skies begin the day mainly cloudy for southern New Mexico. Clear skies have cooled temps into the teens for Taos and the northern mountain zones.
KRQE News 13
Friday storm brings wind and light snow, but quieter weekend ahead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a warmer morning across the state, with most temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s. The skies will be partly cloudy Friday. Snow is coming down in Pagosa Springs, and more snow is expected in the San Juan and northern mountains today. A...
KRQE News 13
Windier and warmer weather Friday
A weak storm system will bring windier and warmer weather to New Mexico Friday. Light snow will fall across parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Cloud cover has increased across New Mexico today as upper level moisture increases. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures continued their warming trend, climbing back to around average for early January. This warming trend continues through Friday even as a storm system scrapes across the state.
KRQE News 13
Storm approaches Thursday night
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
KRQE News 13
Warmer weather through the end of the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather is returning to New Mexico and will continue through the end of the week. A weak storm system Friday will bring windier weather and snow chances to the northern mountains. A warming trend has begun Wednesday across New Mexico. It has once again...
KRQE News 13
Quieter Thursday before another storm Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is colder and quiet. Temperatures are starting at or below freezing across the entire state. Clouds will increase throughout the day, temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday, and winds will be lighter. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Vote on controversial bus...
Southern Colorado resorts report large amounts of snow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow. Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms. Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week. They say their midway […]
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.
KRQE News 13
Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
KRQE News 13
Active Weather Continues into Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very wet, active day across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
KRQE News 13
Another Storm Arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very wet, active Monday across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north, but on-and-off snow will continue north into early tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
KOAT 7
Prescribed burns continue in New Mexico
The Calf Canyon Hermit's Peak fire was the largest wildfire in state history. It began with prescribed burns started by the federal government. Eytan Krasilovsky is a part of the Forest Stewards Guild. The nonprofit organization works to perform prescribed burns safely. "It was a devastating year. We and everyone...
Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
VIDEO: Rare moment as 5 mountain lions captured on camera in Colorado
Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display. A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home. It's rare to see this...
KOAT 7
High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon
Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
newsfromthestates.com
‘What are we going to do?’: Ranchers look for help after massive 2022 wildfire in southern NM
Green growth contrasts a snowy, more bare cliffside in the Gila National Forest on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Ranchers in the Gila National Forest thought the Black Fire would cause the worst of their damage. Then flooding tore apart the land, leaving a burn scar that has the possibility of kindling disasters and danger for years to come.
