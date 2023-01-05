Prince Harry has revealed his final words to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, following her death last September. The 38-year-old prince was in the UK when the monarch passed away aged 96 but failed to make it to her Balmoral estate in Scotland in time to say goodbye to her before she died, thought he got to spend some time saying his farewells after she had gone, telling her he hoped she had been reunited with his grandfather Prince Philip, 17 months after his death.

