Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
KXLY
Prince Harry claims he wasn’t Prince William’s best man
Prince Harry claims he was not best man at Prince William’s wedding. Although Harry, Duke of Sussex, 38, stood up alongside his brother the Prince of Wales at William’s 2011 wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales, Harry insists he was not the best man. Writing in his autobiography...
KXLY
Mel B hopes her ‘inner person’ wasn’t killed off by her ‘abusive’ marriage
Mel B hopes her “inner person” wasn’t killed off by her “abusive” marriage. The Spice Girls singer, 47, said she is facing “huge fears” about her past with her former husband Stephen Belafonte as she faces challenges in Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ show.
KXLY
Michelle Williams struggles to attain work life balance
Michelle Williams struggles to attain a work life balance. The 42-year-old actress – who has Matilda, 17, with the late Heath Ledger, Hart, two, and another child who was born in October with husband Thomas Kail – admitted her heart will always lie with her kids and though continuing to work while juggling her family can feel “untenable”, she is “continuously searching” for a way to maintain both her professional and personal commitments.
KXLY
Prince Harry reveals final words to Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry has revealed his final words to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, following her death last September. The 38-year-old prince was in the UK when the monarch passed away aged 96 but failed to make it to her Balmoral estate in Scotland in time to say goodbye to her before she died, thought he got to spend some time saying his farewells after she had gone, telling her he hoped she had been reunited with his grandfather Prince Philip, 17 months after his death.
KXLY
Prince Harry admits to taking drugs as a teenager
Prince Harry took cocaine at the age of 17. The 38-year-old prince has recalled that he was offered a line of cocaine during a hunting weekend – but he didn’t find it to be “much fun”. In a translation of his memoir ‘Spare’ – which has...
KXLY
Hailey Bieber admits to ‘struggling with PTSD’ after health scare
Hailey Bieber “struggled with a little bit of PTSD” after suffering a blood clot in her brain. The 26-year-old model revealed in March that she’d been hospitalised, after suffering “stroke-like” symptoms, and Hailey has now admitted that she’s struggled to move on from her health scare.
KXLY
Listen now: Personal finance advice, true crime, a Hollywood insider and Damar Hamlin
Keep scrolling for our latest podcasts covering a variety of topics including finance, crime, entertainment, sports, ethics weather and more. Start listening now!. Most of us have a checking and savings account and that might be fine. But there’s also a chance that circumstances have changed and it might be time to reevaluate your options. On the latest episode of PennyWise, host Teri Barr spoke with Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to discuss five questions to ask yourself to understand if your current setup is working or if it’s time to consider new options.
KXLY
Kim Basinger jokes Ireland Baldwin’s sonogram photo looks like a puppy
Kim Basinger joked her unborn granddaughter looks like a puppy. The ‘L.A. Confidential’ actress is excited her 27-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin – who she has with ex-husband Alec Baldwin – is expecting her first child with musician RAC, aka Andre Allen Anjos, 37, and thinks the sonogram picture her offspring has shown off is similar to the ultrasound scan photo she got when she was expecting.
KXLY
Madonna ‘secretly planning 40th anniversary greatest hits tour’
Madonna is planning a 40th anniversary tour of her greatest hits. The 64-year-old singer is “going back to basics” by returning to her biggest-selling songs and is excited to introduce her back catalogue to a new generation of fans with the shows, which will reportedly include dates at London’s O2 Arena.
KXLY
Prince Harry dedicates memoir to Princess Diana
Prince Harry has dedicated his memoir to Princess Diana. The 38-year-old royal has penned the controversial tome ‘Spare’ after he stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and dedicated to his late mother – who was killed in a car crash in 1997 aged 36 – as well as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie, three, and 20-month old Lili.
KXLY
50 Cent wants to create an 8 Mile TV show
50 Cent plans to turn ‘8 Mile’ into a TV show. The 47-year-old rap star is currently working on a TV adaptation of the 2002 drama film, which starred Eminem alongside Michael Shannon, Anthony Mackie, and Kim Basinger. 50 shared: “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t...
