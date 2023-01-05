Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Ad Hoc Committee to Explore Community Center Possibilities
Residents are one step closer to having a community center in town. At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) appointed members to a new ad hoc community center committee and approved its charge. Selectman Chet Bialicki presented several recommendations for a proposed community center committee at the...
zip06.com
Backpack Program Receives $2,000 Grant
The Essex Foundation ended the year on a high-note of community support with a $2,000 grant awarded to the Backpack Program, a volunteer organization that provides students identified by school social workers at Essex Elementary School, John Winthrop Middle School, and Valley Regional High School with nutritious food on weekends, during school vacations, or when other resources are not available. With the number of food-insecure students in the program increasing to 42 this year, maintaining an inventory for the volunteers to pack each week has been a challenge. The Foundation’s grant award will be used to purchase food items such as cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars, milk, juice, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, sauce, apples, and soup to stock the Backpack Program pantries that are now located at the schools.
zip06.com
What’s Up with Tweed: A Community Conversation
Save our Shoreline (SOS) hosts a Community Conversation with speakers from Save the Sound, Parents & Citizens of Greater New Haven, 10,000 Hawks, SOS, among others, about the extensive health, environmental and economic impacts that a bigger Tweed New Haven Airport will have on the Shoreline and its residents. A...
zip06.com
Westbrook Foundation Awards $100K During Fall Grant Cycle
Twice a year, in the spring and the fall, the Westbrook Foundation provides financial support in the form of grants to nonprofit, non-political organizations whose work promotes and enhances the well-being and safety of the residents of Westbrook. During its fall 2022 grants cycle, the Foundation awarded $100,178.94 to 12...
zip06.com
Buy a Bag, Support Your Library
Henry Carter Hull Library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of January. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. Henry Carter Hull Library was selected as the January beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 215 E Main St, Clinton, CT.
zip06.com
Timberland Preserve Subject of Upcoming Conservation Commission Meeting
The Guilford Conservation Commission will be hosting a public meeting regarding a draft management plan for the Timberland Preserve as part of its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. via the Zoom meeting platform. The Town of Guilford contracted with Furrucci & Walicki, LLC Forestry and...
zip06.com
Finn Fishes for Fantastic Family
Finn could not be any sweeter. He is all black with a few white wisps here and there and, when he rolls over to show his belly, he has a surprise white patch on his tummy! This fellow has handsome gold eyes and loves to play, loves treats, and adores being held and petted. Could the next headline read, “Finn Finally Finds a Family?” To adopt Finn or any other cat or kitten, please call the Forgotten Felines adoption line at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org.
zip06.com
The Key to My Heart
Lia Louis has become my go-to author for a well written, feel-good story. In The Key To My Heart, musician Natalie Fincher is a young widow mired in grief with a loss of meaning in her life and an inability to work her way forward. While this seems sad, and it is at times, it is more a story of strength and recovery through the power of friendship, music, and love. The cover art on this book makes it look like a young adult romance novel, but it is a very “grown up” story that will leave you wanting more Lia Louis!
zip06.com
EHPD Gains New K9 Handler
The East Haven Police Department (EHPD) has gained a new new addition to its K9 program, Officer Stephen Marsico and K-9 Mack. Marsico and Mack graduated from the K-9 academy and will be working in EHPD’s patrol division. Marisco’s academy graduation completed a seamless transition from Mack’s previous handler, Detective Fred Sego who was recently promoted to detective. The transition ensures Mack will have many more years to serve the residents of East Haven.
zip06.com
Plenty of Options, Inside and Out
Close to downtown, this ranch home is just a short walk to local stores and only a short drive from local beaches. Featuring beautiful hardwood oak floors throughout, an updated kitchen, central air, two fireplaces, and plenty of outdoor space make this home a winner. The main level offers a...
zip06.com
Noreen Mary Kokoruda
Former State Representative and community leader Noreen Mary Kokoruda passed away on Dec. 21, in New Haven, after a long and courageous battle with thyroid cancer. She was 75 years old. Considered a consummate public servant, Kokoruda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was beloved by her family...
zip06.com
Beverley Arlene Chambers
Beverley Arlene Chambers of Branford passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 23. She was born April 6, 1938, in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, daughter of the late Norman George and Edith Marion Lees. Bev graduated from the Teacher’s College of London in London, Ontario. After raising her family, Bev...
zip06.com
Branford High School 1st Quarter Honor Roll
Adam Albrecht, Emma Allen, John Alvarez, Daniel Amarante, Alena Annunziata, Elizabeth Axtell, Alya Bagdas, Brayden Barbero, Puneet Benipal, Greta Blaskovich, Jade Bocciarelli, Gianna Bonanno, Evan Bouley, Gianna Bozzi, Isabella Brancati, Levi Burger, Carter Burgess, Kylie Butler, Melina Canalori, Nicholas Colombo, Ava DeMilo, Colin Donahoe, Jake Elpi, Scout Engstrom, Michael Farricielli, Ava Ferrie, Janine Frimpter, Polina Grushina, Emma Hall, Ronan Hayes, Erik Howey, Hannah Jackson, Ty Jaruchaiyakul, Caroline Johnson, Lucas Johnson, Paige Johnson, Ava Juliano, Kalvin Katwal, Gregory Kealey, Katherine Kelly, Lauren Kendrick, Alan Khoultchaev, Isabella Kopczuk, Samuel Kraak, Ryder Kropiwnicki, Jeremy La Croix, Keegan LaLonde, Salsabil Logno, Alexa Markelon, Casey Maymon, Lauren McCarthy, Jacob McCauley, Natalie McLaughlin, Elliot Miller, Evelyn Mollow, Matthew Morgan, Macayla Morgillo, Sarah Nwagboli, Kenny Pham, Gianna Piscitelli, Molly Pombo, Mirza Ramic, Westley Rathbun, Layla Richmond, Samantha Robinson, Rowan Rondinone, Nicholas Schettino, Aidan Schmidt, Liev Shpitalnik, Collin Shuff, Dominique Smith, Harrison Smith, Lia Steskla, Olivia Torello, Jamie Tourangeau, Taylor Tracy, Sasha Trejo, Connor Urbina, Jillian Vandale, Andrew Verzella, Ryan Voets, Sophia Warfield, Aryana Wilson, Kevin Zuniga.
zip06.com
Faith’s Holiday Toy Drive a Success
The final Faith’s Holiday Toy Drive was on Dec. 10 at What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Rd., Madison. The drive, attended by special guests including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Buzz Lightyear, the Grinch, Ms. Rhode Island Senior America, and numerous radio and television personalities, collected more than 5,000 new and unwrapped toys for Yale New Haven Hospital Children’s Hospital.
zip06.com
Madelyn ‘Dottie’ Capobianco
Entered into rest, Nov. 30, Madelyn “Dottie” Capobianco, 104, of Branford, formerly of New Haven; born in Providence, Rhode Island. She was born Nov. 17, 1918, the daughter of the late John D’Antico and Mary Battaglia D’Antico. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59...
zip06.com
Robert ‘Bob’ D. Hartley
Robert D. Hartley, 77, of Madison passed away on Dec. 27. He was born Oct. 18, 1945, from West Sayville, New York part of Long Island to David and Roberta Hartley who both predeceased him. After graduating from Sayville High School, he served in the United States Air Force. For...
zip06.com
Margaret Theresa (Moran) O’Neal
Margaret Theresa “Marge” (Moran) O’Neal, 91, of Deep River, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 22. She was born on March 29, 1931, in Chester to Edward and Elizabeth (Ford) Moran. Marge, the youngest of seven children, grew up and resided in...
zip06.com
Joan L. Perrotti
Joan L. Perrotti of Branford died Dec. 16, at Whispering Pines in East Haven. She was the wife of the late Augustine Perrotti. Joan was born May 9, 1933, in Unadilla Forks, New York, daughter of the late Warren and Elizabeth Morse Austin. She was a secretary for Branford Schools for many years until retiring. She had also been a swimming instructor for the Branford Recreation Department. Joan was inducted into the Branford Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
zip06.com
Novak is a Sensational Sophomore Running Attack for VR-OL Football
Only just completing his second full season of competitive football in his life, Max Novak has set the stage for even greater heights, after playing in a state championship game while emerging as a key component for one of the stronger teams in the Pequot Conference. The Valley Regional-Old Lyme...
zip06.com
Naccarato Proves a Leader On and Off the Court For Westbrook
The Westbrook Knights boys’ basketball team started their season of regular competition on Dec. 15 against the Coginchaug Regional Blue Devils. The final score of the game was 74-62, with the Knights taking the loss. The varsity team includes 20 players, as well as three captains: Brandon Naccarato, Ryan...
