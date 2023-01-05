Lia Louis has become my go-to author for a well written, feel-good story. In The Key To My Heart, musician Natalie Fincher is a young widow mired in grief with a loss of meaning in her life and an inability to work her way forward. While this seems sad, and it is at times, it is more a story of strength and recovery through the power of friendship, music, and love. The cover art on this book makes it look like a young adult romance novel, but it is a very “grown up” story that will leave you wanting more Lia Louis!

MADISON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO