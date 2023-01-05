Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
zip06.com
Buy a Bag, Support Your Library
Henry Carter Hull Library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of January. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. Henry Carter Hull Library was selected as the January beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 215 E Main St, Clinton, CT.
zip06.com
What’s Up with Tweed: A Community Conversation
Save our Shoreline (SOS) hosts a Community Conversation with speakers from Save the Sound, Parents & Citizens of Greater New Haven, 10,000 Hawks, SOS, among others, about the extensive health, environmental and economic impacts that a bigger Tweed New Haven Airport will have on the Shoreline and its residents. A...
zip06.com
Timberland Preserve Subject of Upcoming Conservation Commission Meeting
The Guilford Conservation Commission will be hosting a public meeting regarding a draft management plan for the Timberland Preserve as part of its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. via the Zoom meeting platform. The Town of Guilford contracted with Furrucci & Walicki, LLC Forestry and...
zip06.com
Backpack Program Receives $2,000 Grant
The Essex Foundation ended the year on a high-note of community support with a $2,000 grant awarded to the Backpack Program, a volunteer organization that provides students identified by school social workers at Essex Elementary School, John Winthrop Middle School, and Valley Regional High School with nutritious food on weekends, during school vacations, or when other resources are not available. With the number of food-insecure students in the program increasing to 42 this year, maintaining an inventory for the volunteers to pack each week has been a challenge. The Foundation’s grant award will be used to purchase food items such as cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars, milk, juice, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, sauce, apples, and soup to stock the Backpack Program pantries that are now located at the schools.
zip06.com
North Branford Begins New Year with Progress
North Branford is beginning the new year with progress on items covering several fronts in town. Among actions taken and reports received at the January 3 Town Council meeting, the council met North Branford’s new Town Planner on his first day on the job, received welcome updates on the high school and police department projects, and approved town buildings and sites which will now begin to receive an equal share of approximately $100,000 in annual energy cost savings generated by the newly online Citrine solar installation on Forest Road.
zip06.com
Finn Fishes for Fantastic Family
Finn could not be any sweeter. He is all black with a few white wisps here and there and, when he rolls over to show his belly, he has a surprise white patch on his tummy! This fellow has handsome gold eyes and loves to play, loves treats, and adores being held and petted. Could the next headline read, “Finn Finally Finds a Family?” To adopt Finn or any other cat or kitten, please call the Forgotten Felines adoption line at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org.
zip06.com
Noreen Mary Kokoruda
Former State Representative and community leader Noreen Mary Kokoruda passed away on Dec. 21, in New Haven, after a long and courageous battle with thyroid cancer. She was 75 years old. Considered a consummate public servant, Kokoruda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was beloved by her family...
zip06.com
Margaret Theresa (Moran) O’Neal
Margaret Theresa “Marge” (Moran) O’Neal, 91, of Deep River, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 22. She was born on March 29, 1931, in Chester to Edward and Elizabeth (Ford) Moran. Marge, the youngest of seven children, grew up and resided in...
zip06.com
Robert ‘Bob’ D. Hartley
Robert D. Hartley, 77, of Madison passed away on Dec. 27. He was born Oct. 18, 1945, from West Sayville, New York part of Long Island to David and Roberta Hartley who both predeceased him. After graduating from Sayville High School, he served in the United States Air Force. For...
zip06.com
Madelyn ‘Dottie’ Capobianco
Entered into rest, Nov. 30, Madelyn “Dottie” Capobianco, 104, of Branford, formerly of New Haven; born in Providence, Rhode Island. She was born Nov. 17, 1918, the daughter of the late John D’Antico and Mary Battaglia D’Antico. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59...
zip06.com
Plenty of Options, Inside and Out
Close to downtown, this ranch home is just a short walk to local stores and only a short drive from local beaches. Featuring beautiful hardwood oak floors throughout, an updated kitchen, central air, two fireplaces, and plenty of outdoor space make this home a winner. The main level offers a...
zip06.com
Branford High School 1st Quarter Honor Roll
Adam Albrecht, Emma Allen, John Alvarez, Daniel Amarante, Alena Annunziata, Elizabeth Axtell, Alya Bagdas, Brayden Barbero, Puneet Benipal, Greta Blaskovich, Jade Bocciarelli, Gianna Bonanno, Evan Bouley, Gianna Bozzi, Isabella Brancati, Levi Burger, Carter Burgess, Kylie Butler, Melina Canalori, Nicholas Colombo, Ava DeMilo, Colin Donahoe, Jake Elpi, Scout Engstrom, Michael Farricielli, Ava Ferrie, Janine Frimpter, Polina Grushina, Emma Hall, Ronan Hayes, Erik Howey, Hannah Jackson, Ty Jaruchaiyakul, Caroline Johnson, Lucas Johnson, Paige Johnson, Ava Juliano, Kalvin Katwal, Gregory Kealey, Katherine Kelly, Lauren Kendrick, Alan Khoultchaev, Isabella Kopczuk, Samuel Kraak, Ryder Kropiwnicki, Jeremy La Croix, Keegan LaLonde, Salsabil Logno, Alexa Markelon, Casey Maymon, Lauren McCarthy, Jacob McCauley, Natalie McLaughlin, Elliot Miller, Evelyn Mollow, Matthew Morgan, Macayla Morgillo, Sarah Nwagboli, Kenny Pham, Gianna Piscitelli, Molly Pombo, Mirza Ramic, Westley Rathbun, Layla Richmond, Samantha Robinson, Rowan Rondinone, Nicholas Schettino, Aidan Schmidt, Liev Shpitalnik, Collin Shuff, Dominique Smith, Harrison Smith, Lia Steskla, Olivia Torello, Jamie Tourangeau, Taylor Tracy, Sasha Trejo, Connor Urbina, Jillian Vandale, Andrew Verzella, Ryan Voets, Sophia Warfield, Aryana Wilson, Kevin Zuniga.
zip06.com
Joan L. Perrotti
Joan L. Perrotti of Branford died Dec. 16, at Whispering Pines in East Haven. She was the wife of the late Augustine Perrotti. Joan was born May 9, 1933, in Unadilla Forks, New York, daughter of the late Warren and Elizabeth Morse Austin. She was a secretary for Branford Schools for many years until retiring. She had also been a swimming instructor for the Branford Recreation Department. Joan was inducted into the Branford Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
zip06.com
James E. Morris
James E. Morris of Branford died on Dec. 20 at the V.A. Medical Center in West Haven. He was the husband of Barbara Brada Morris. James was born March 6, 1947, in New Haven, son of the late Eliott “Hank” and Irene Massey Morris. He served as a...
zip06.com
Ferrie Shows Fierceness as All-SCC 1st Team Striker
When it comes to playing striker on the soccer pitch, success of a player is often determined by the level of aggressiveness when racing down the ball. For Tess Ferrie, she has certainly taken that adage to heart and used her tenacity to take herself and the Branford girls’ soccer team to great successes.
zip06.com
Bertrand’s Hard Work Pays Off as a Star on the Ice for Guilford Hockey
The Guilford boys’ ice hockey team is off to a red-hot start for the 2022-’23 campaign, having yet to lose a game. The Grizzlies are led by senior Logan Bertrand, who has been a huge factor in Guilford’s impressive undefeated start. In a recent game vs. East Catholic, he recorded a hat trick, netting three goals before the end of the second period. He also added an assist in the contest. Logan has focused this season on hitting the ice with energy and effort from the very first game. He credits that readiness to play each day with giving him the edge he needed vs. the Eagles.
