The Essex Foundation ended the year on a high-note of community support with a $2,000 grant awarded to the Backpack Program, a volunteer organization that provides students identified by school social workers at Essex Elementary School, John Winthrop Middle School, and Valley Regional High School with nutritious food on weekends, during school vacations, or when other resources are not available. With the number of food-insecure students in the program increasing to 42 this year, maintaining an inventory for the volunteers to pack each week has been a challenge. The Foundation’s grant award will be used to purchase food items such as cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars, milk, juice, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, sauce, apples, and soup to stock the Backpack Program pantries that are now located at the schools.

ESSEX, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO