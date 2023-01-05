Read full article on original website
KXLY
Mel B hopes her ‘inner person’ wasn’t killed off by her ‘abusive’ marriage
Mel B hopes her “inner person” wasn’t killed off by her “abusive” marriage. The Spice Girls singer, 47, said she is facing “huge fears” about her past with her former husband Stephen Belafonte as she faces challenges in Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ show.
Tom Parker’s widow devoured by ‘guilt’ over not being able to ‘save’ The Wanted singer
Tom Parker’s widow is devoured by “guilt” over not being able to “save” the late singer. Grief-torn Kelsey Parker, 32, made the admission on the final episode of her ‘Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom’ show, following Tom’s death in March last year aged 33 after he lost his brain cancer fight.
Jeremy Renner pays tribute to ICU team
Jeremy Renner has paid tribute to his ICU team. The 52-year-old actor has been in intensive care since being run over by his own snowplough at his Lake Tahoe ranch and Jeremy took to Instagram to thank the medical team who have been looking after him. The picture shows Jeremy...
