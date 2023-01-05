ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Jeremy Renner pays tribute to ICU team

Jeremy Renner has paid tribute to his ICU team. The 52-year-old actor has been in intensive care since being run over by his own snowplough at his Lake Tahoe ranch and Jeremy took to Instagram to thank the medical team who have been looking after him. The picture shows Jeremy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy