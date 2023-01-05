Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Central girls prevail over SF Roosevelt
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing Friday night, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got back on track against the winless Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders. Plus, the Stevens boys couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
kotatv.com
Live interview with RC Central’s TJ Hay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team hosted top ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday. Before the game we had a chance to catch up with Cobblers head coach TJ Hay.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, January 6, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing to Stevens last week, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team looked to rebound with a win against Sioux Falls Jefferson. Plus, the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors boys basketball team hoped to improve to 2-1 as they hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kotatv.com
Rush overpowers Utah for 5-2 victory
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush scored 3 goals in the third period to secure a 5-2 victory over Utah Thursday night. Rapid City has now won three of its last four games. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night at the Monument ice arena. The puck drops at 7:05 each night. In high school basketball Thursday night St. Thomas More girls head coach Brandon Kandolin earned his 400th career victory.
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - No Peek Stew
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just 4 ingredients, thrown in a slow cooker and voila - a perfect weeknight meal during these winter doldrums. First, brown a pound of stew meat until no longer pink. Place in a slow cooker. Add 1 can of mushrooms with pieces, drained, 1 can...
kotatv.com
Cooler temperatures today, but warmer for the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are expected to be cooler as we close out the week with highs ranging form the 20s to 30s. Plenty of clouds are expected through the day. Warmer temperatures do return for the weekend! Highs will be in the 40s for much...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
kotatv.com
Providing essential services for the community, OneHeart celebrates 2nd anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, OneHeart in downtown Rapid City is celebrating its two-year anniversary. The idea for OneHeart started in 2019 and 4 years later they opened their doors. “OneHeart is what we call a transformation campus and what that means is that we create a college-like...
kotatv.com
KOTA Territory News - 530PM Weekdays - VOD - clipped version
Black Hills Regional Housing Study takes a look at projected growth for the region. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible neglect in the death of these horses.
kotatv.com
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment. Chase Quick Bear, Erin...
kotatv.com
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
kotatv.com
Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
kotatv.com
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
kotatv.com
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys as they continue a criminal investigation into the deaths of other horses. Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in rural Rapid City. The animals were taken to a secure, undisclosed location where they will receive veterinary attention, according to a release from the PCSO.
kotatv.com
Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noel Rivera, a 44-year-old man from Mexico, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Rivera, according to a Department of Justice release, was involved in shipping large amounts of methamphetamine and then...
kotatv.com
Online car scams increase after pandemic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Since the pandemic, buying items online has become easier. With more people using the internet to buy items online, it makes it easier for scammers to do their job. And buying a car is one of those things that’s now easier for anyone who owns a...
kotatv.com
Community leaders hold discussion on public safety concerns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community leaders, law enforcement officials, and members of the state’s attorney’s office meet Thursday morning to address public safety. A rise in violent and drug-related crimes has caused concern for public safety. And leaders met to discuss solutions on ways to better protect the community.
Comments / 0