Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Related
Westbrook Cinemas to reopen next week
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The new Westbrook Cinemas is set to open next Friday! Many from the area know this theater at the Marquee Cinema 12 at the Westbrook Outlets. The theater closed in the fall along with several others around the state, but Bill Dougherty and his business partner decided to reopen the theater. […]
zip06.com
Finn Fishes for Fantastic Family
Finn could not be any sweeter. He is all black with a few white wisps here and there and, when he rolls over to show his belly, he has a surprise white patch on his tummy! This fellow has handsome gold eyes and loves to play, loves treats, and adores being held and petted. Could the next headline read, “Finn Finally Finds a Family?” To adopt Finn or any other cat or kitten, please call the Forgotten Felines adoption line at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Retailer Sells $2,000,000 Prize-Winning Powerball® Ticket for January 4 Drawing
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing, the Connecticut Lottery reports that one lucky layer matched the first five numbers drawn and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740 at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. "Because the winning ticketholder added...
zip06.com
The Key to My Heart
Lia Louis has become my go-to author for a well written, feel-good story. In The Key To My Heart, musician Natalie Fincher is a young widow mired in grief with a loss of meaning in her life and an inability to work her way forward. While this seems sad, and it is at times, it is more a story of strength and recovery through the power of friendship, music, and love. The cover art on this book makes it look like a young adult romance novel, but it is a very “grown up” story that will leave you wanting more Lia Louis!
zip06.com
Madelyn ‘Dottie’ Capobianco
Entered into rest, Nov. 30, Madelyn “Dottie” Capobianco, 104, of Branford, formerly of New Haven; born in Providence, Rhode Island. She was born Nov. 17, 1918, the daughter of the late John D’Antico and Mary Battaglia D’Antico. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59...
zip06.com
What’s Up with Tweed: A Community Conversation
Save our Shoreline (SOS) hosts a Community Conversation with speakers from Save the Sound, Parents & Citizens of Greater New Haven, 10,000 Hawks, SOS, among others, about the extensive health, environmental and economic impacts that a bigger Tweed New Haven Airport will have on the Shoreline and its residents. A...
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
zip06.com
Beverley Arlene Chambers
Beverley Arlene Chambers of Branford passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 23. She was born April 6, 1938, in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, daughter of the late Norman George and Edith Marion Lees. Bev graduated from the Teacher’s College of London in London, Ontario. After raising her family, Bev...
New Britain Herald
New Britain native, Rev. Ed Nadolny, receives humanitarian spirit award
BRISTOL - Rev. Ed Nadolny, a local priest who has been active in area churches and on radio, television and social media for 63 years, has been presented this year's Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award. Nadolny, who was born in New Britain and will turn 90 this February, was given...
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their deck
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant. About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
zip06.com
Noreen Mary Kokoruda
Former State Representative and community leader Noreen Mary Kokoruda passed away on Dec. 21, in New Haven, after a long and courageous battle with thyroid cancer. She was 75 years old. Considered a consummate public servant, Kokoruda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was beloved by her family...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
zip06.com
Faith’s Holiday Toy Drive a Success
The final Faith’s Holiday Toy Drive was on Dec. 10 at What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Rd., Madison. The drive, attended by special guests including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Buzz Lightyear, the Grinch, Ms. Rhode Island Senior America, and numerous radio and television personalities, collected more than 5,000 new and unwrapped toys for Yale New Haven Hospital Children’s Hospital.
zip06.com
Robert ‘Bob’ D. Hartley
Robert D. Hartley, 77, of Madison passed away on Dec. 27. He was born Oct. 18, 1945, from West Sayville, New York part of Long Island to David and Roberta Hartley who both predeceased him. After graduating from Sayville High School, he served in the United States Air Force. For...
zip06.com
Robert Arthur Gleason Jr.
Robert “Bob” Arthur Gleason Jr. of Essex, passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 90. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, Bob grew up in West Newton, Massachusetts. Following his graduation from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, he served in the U.S. Army with the Central Intelligence Corps in Southeast Asia. He was a sales representative for Union Carbide both in the US and throughout Africa, and then a part owner of Eurpac Service, Inc., a military sales company. Residing in the Philippines, Germany, and the UK for a total of 13 years, he returned to the US in 1976, residing in Essex, from then until the present. Until his retirement in 2007, he was the owner of Jack’s Liquors, Westbrook.
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
zip06.com
Westbrook Foundation Awards $100K During Fall Grant Cycle
Twice a year, in the spring and the fall, the Westbrook Foundation provides financial support in the form of grants to nonprofit, non-political organizations whose work promotes and enhances the well-being and safety of the residents of Westbrook. During its fall 2022 grants cycle, the Foundation awarded $100,178.94 to 12...
zip06.com
James E. Morris
James E. Morris of Branford died on Dec. 20 at the V.A. Medical Center in West Haven. He was the husband of Barbara Brada Morris. James was born March 6, 1947, in New Haven, son of the late Eliott “Hank” and Irene Massey Morris. He served as a...
zip06.com
Buy a Bag, Support Your Library
Henry Carter Hull Library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of January. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. Henry Carter Hull Library was selected as the January beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 215 E Main St, Clinton, CT.
Comments / 0