Read full article on original website
Related
China's exports seen cooling further in December on weak global demand, COVID woes- Reuters poll
BEIJING Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's export and imports are expected to have continued to struggle over December, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country disrupting production lines and waning demand both at home and abroad, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president
DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that Sultan al-Jaber, the head of state oil giant ADNOC, would act as president of the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year.
KEYT
Australia finalizing new security pact with Pacific neighbor
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leaders of Australia and neighboring Papua New Guinea say they are finalizing a new security treaty — a move that comes as a challenge to China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Last year, China signed its own security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands, raising alarm that it could lead to a military buildup in the South Pacific region. Australia and PNG haven’t yet released details of their planned new treaty, but Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it would be based on the deep trust between the two nations.
KEYT
New study findings add to the debate over long Covid symptoms
The majority of long Covid symptoms resolve within the first year after infection for people with mild cases of Covid-19, according to a large study conducted in Israel. “Mild disease does not lead to serious or chronic long term morbidity in the vast majority of patients,” said study coauthor Barak Mizrahi, a senior researcher at KI Research Institute in Kfar Malal, via email.
South Korea seeks to improve foreign access to its markets
SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea will unveil a range of measures in the coming months to open its domestic financial markets, including plans to extend trading hours on the foreign exchange market, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.
KEYT
Car plows into pedestrians in China, killing at least 5
At least five people were killed and 13 others injured when a car accelerated through pedestrians at an intersection in the southern Chinese hub of Guangzhou on Wednesday evening, state media said. Videos circulating on social media and geolocated by CNN appeared to show the vehicle, a black SUV, plowing...
KEYT
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since new legislation signed into law on Dec. 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate. The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot. Austin says the Pentagon will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members.
KEYT
Federal COVID aid OK’d to pay for roads, natural disasters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States and local governments soon will have new flexibility to spend billions of dollars of federal coronavirus relief funds on some things not directly related to the pandemic. A $1.7 trillion spending bill recently signed into law included several provisions expanding the ways governments can use a pool of $350 billion of previously approved pandemic relief. Transportation infrastructure projects will be eligible at up to $10 million or 30% of their pandemic relief funds, whichever is greater. There will be no cap on using pandemic funds for aid from wildfires, floods and other natural disasters. The expanded spending options are expected to take effect by the end of February.
Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project
MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans.
Airlines expect U.S. operations to rebound on Thursday as FAA investigates outage
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines said they expect operations to return to normal on Thursday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambles to pinpoint the cause of a computer outage that grounded flights nationally and to prevent it from happening again.
BOJ more upbeat on regional Japan, wage prospects
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday offered a more optimistic view on the country's economic health and pointed to growing number of firms planning wage increases, underscoring its conviction that Japan is on track to achieve its 2% inflation target.
KEYT
Thousands rally in Nepal to seek restoration of monarchy
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Nepal’s former royal family have held a rally demanding the restoration of monarchy in the Himalayan nation. They gathered around the statue of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, who started the Shah dynasty in the 18th century. The last king _ Gyanendra _ was forced to step down and the monarchy abolished in 2008, making Nepal a republic. There are still many supporters who seek to bring the monarchy back and rally every year on the birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan. Some previous rallies have turned violent but Wednesday’s event was peaceful. Nepal’s new government declared Wednesday a public holiday. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal led Maoist communist rebels between 1996-2006 seeking to abolish the monarchy in Nepal.
KEYT
Scandal-hit EU assembly set to move on anti-corruption plan
BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Parliament official says the president of the EU assembly wants to clamp down on the activities of former lawmakers and lobbyists in response to a major corruption scandal. The move would prevent lawmakers from representing businesses or governments soon after their term ends. The official said Wednesday that Parliament President Roberta Metsola also wants to make publicly available the names of parliamentarians who are sanctioned for misbehavior. Belgian authorities last month arrested four people on charges of corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organization. The authorities suspect the alleged mastermind of taking gifts or cash from Qatar and Morocco. The countries deny involvement.
KEYT
Brazil ‘mega-protest’ fizzles amid authorities’ concern
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of the preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud. Less than 10 protesters showed along Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach; there were more journalists in attendance. Next to Brasilia’s esplanade of ministries, authorities designated an area for protest and surrounded it with police and national guard troops. Just one couple showed, dressed in the same Brazil soccer jerseys rioters wore four days earlier.
Listing hopefuls on Beijing bourse slash floor IPO prices
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of listing applicants on the Beijing Stock Exchange are slashing the floor prices of their planned initial public offerings (IPOs), as the pandemic-hit companies seek to lure investors in a sluggish corner of China's reviving stock markets.
KEYT
Davos report: Cost-of-living crisis overshadows climate
LONDON (AP) — A report by the World Economic Forum says climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis. The group released its Global Risks Report ahead of its annual gathering of government leaders and business elites next week in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos. The report offers a bleak outlook. It’s based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts, industry bosses and policymakers. It says the biggest challenges over the next decade involve the environment, yet more immediate challenges are distracting world leaders.
Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.
Comments / 0