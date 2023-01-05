Cardinals' Rondale Moore shows off gruesome pinky injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore hasn't played an NFL game in six weeks but somehow managed to suffer a grotesque injury to his left pinky finger.

On Wednesday, Moore revealed an unhealthy bend to the finger via an Instagram post, much to the chagrin of his grossed-out followers.

Moore didn't expand on how his pinkie got that way. However, he did share several photos of him in action, seemingly hinting that he'd been playing through the injury.

The 22-year-old hasn't played since leaving the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a groin injury. Moore carried the ball for a loss of six yards on the game's first play, exiting the game shortly thereafter.

The Cardinals placed Moore on injured reserve on December 14.

A 2021 second-round pick by the Cardinals out of Purdue, Moore flashed potential during his rookie campaign. Moore finished last season with 54 catches for 435 yards and a touchdown in 14 games, including a 77-yard reception, the sixth-longest during the 2021 season.

Before his season ended prematurely due to injury, Moore was well on his way to topping last year's numbers. Through eight games, Moore recorded 41 catches, averaging 10.1 yards per catch, for 414 yards and a touchdown.