ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr.

William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 3, 1962 as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
VINCENT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue

(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Braeden Kent Harpool

Braeden Kent Harpool, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Frankfort, KY. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Civil suits

PARKERSBURG — The following civil suits were filed in the office of the Wood County Circuit Clerk between Oct. 1-26: * Carly Holdren v. Margaret E. Matlack. * James R. Lilly Jr. and Lisa E. Lilly, individually and as husband and wife, v. Charles Buckalew and Noah R. Buckalew.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational

PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

George W. Amos

George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
MATAMORAS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William Dunham Harter Jr.

William Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
VINCENT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reward increased in Fleming case

PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

Flow of the Spirit Conference with nationally known speaker Joel Reichlin, founder of Real Love Ministries and assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Cleveland, will be held at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive. The schedule is: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, two sessions...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body

PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Biztec LLC, Kanawha Elementary School Partner Up

PARKERSBURG – Biztec LLC and Kanawha Elementary School are the latest Partners in Education in Wood County. The program through the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley with Wood County Schools recognizes education is collaboration between schools and communities, schools are an integral part of every community and a key element in economic growth and everyone has a stake in quality education. From left, Assistant Principal Cindy Oxender, Biztec marketing Manager Emily Sams, Principal Matt Null, Chamber President and CEO Jill Parsons and Justin Hartshorn, director of elementary education. For more information in becoming a Partner in Education with a local school in the Mid-Ohio Valley, email info@movchamber.org. (Photo Provided)
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg High School set to host MSAC wrestling championships today

PARKERSBURG — The Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling championships are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. today inside Memorial Fieldhouse. Host Parkersburg and head coach Matt Littleton are coming off a runner-up MSAC finish last season to Riverside, which joins Spring Valley with nine seeded wrestlers. However, Huntington has the most seeded grapplers with 10 and joins St. Albans with five expected champions.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg presents $80K grant to Boys & Girls Club

PARKERSBURG — City officials presented a check for an $80,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg on Thursday. The funds, from the city’s allotment of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds, will be used to increase ventilation at the club’s 1200 Mary St. building.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department schedules family planning clinics

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced family planning clinics for Roane and Wirt Counties. Family planning services include pregnancy testing; information for those trying to achieve pregnancy; medical history; physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams; laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases; contraceptive supplies; education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Shriners donate money to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy department

MARIETTA — The Marietta Shrine Club has donated another $6,000 to the Memorial Health System’s Department of Pediatric Therapy, surpassing $125,000 in contributions made since 1993. The first gift from the Shriners helped pediatric therapy build a playground that helped better engage patients and promote a positive atmosphere...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bowling Green hosts Brown and Ohio

Ohio plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Miles Brown scored 24 points in the Bobcats’ 75-72 loss to the Buffalo Bulls. Saturday’s meeting is the first of the season between the squads. Bowling Green is 1-0 against the MAC, and Ohio is 0-1 against conference opponents. Ohio Bobcats...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy