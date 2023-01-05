Read full article on original website
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr.
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 3, 1962 as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue
(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
Braeden Kent Harpool
Braeden Kent Harpool, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Frankfort, KY. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg South’s Miciah Jones is interested in healing others
PARKERSBURG — Eighteen-year-old Miciah Jones, wants to use his passion for high school sports to heal others. After graduation, Jones plans to go to West Virginia University to study exercise physiology. “I’ve always been a WVU fan, and that’s where I’ve wanted to go my whole life,” he said....
Civil suits
PARKERSBURG — The following civil suits were filed in the office of the Wood County Circuit Clerk between Oct. 1-26: * Carly Holdren v. Margaret E. Matlack. * James R. Lilly Jr. and Lisa E. Lilly, individually and as husband and wife, v. Charles Buckalew and Noah R. Buckalew.
Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational
PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
George W. Amos
George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Reward increased in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
Flow of the Spirit Conference with nationally known speaker Joel Reichlin, founder of Real Love Ministries and assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Cleveland, will be held at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive. The schedule is: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, two sessions...
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
Claypoole breaks school record, South boys and PHS girls take Patriot Invitational victories
PARKERSBURG — What Jordan Claypoole did in the pool during Saturday’s Parkersburg South Patriot Invitation was aptly put by one of her teammates after they won the 400 freestyle relay. “That was amazing,” her teammate continued to say to the South parents in the stands after Claypoole gave...
Picture This: Biztec LLC, Kanawha Elementary School Partner Up
PARKERSBURG – Biztec LLC and Kanawha Elementary School are the latest Partners in Education in Wood County. The program through the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley with Wood County Schools recognizes education is collaboration between schools and communities, schools are an integral part of every community and a key element in economic growth and everyone has a stake in quality education. From left, Assistant Principal Cindy Oxender, Biztec marketing Manager Emily Sams, Principal Matt Null, Chamber President and CEO Jill Parsons and Justin Hartshorn, director of elementary education. For more information in becoming a Partner in Education with a local school in the Mid-Ohio Valley, email info@movchamber.org. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg High School set to host MSAC wrestling championships today
PARKERSBURG — The Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling championships are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. today inside Memorial Fieldhouse. Host Parkersburg and head coach Matt Littleton are coming off a runner-up MSAC finish last season to Riverside, which joins Spring Valley with nine seeded wrestlers. However, Huntington has the most seeded grapplers with 10 and joins St. Albans with five expected champions.
Parkersburg presents $80K grant to Boys & Girls Club
PARKERSBURG — City officials presented a check for an $80,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg on Thursday. The funds, from the city’s allotment of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds, will be used to increase ventilation at the club’s 1200 Mary St. building.
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department schedules family planning clinics
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced family planning clinics for Roane and Wirt Counties. Family planning services include pregnancy testing; information for those trying to achieve pregnancy; medical history; physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams; laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases; contraceptive supplies; education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
Shriners donate money to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy department
MARIETTA — The Marietta Shrine Club has donated another $6,000 to the Memorial Health System’s Department of Pediatric Therapy, surpassing $125,000 in contributions made since 1993. The first gift from the Shriners helped pediatric therapy build a playground that helped better engage patients and promote a positive atmosphere...
Bowling Green hosts Brown and Ohio
Ohio plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Miles Brown scored 24 points in the Bobcats’ 75-72 loss to the Buffalo Bulls. Saturday’s meeting is the first of the season between the squads. Bowling Green is 1-0 against the MAC, and Ohio is 0-1 against conference opponents. Ohio Bobcats...
