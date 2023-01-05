ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rori Harmon notches 4th triple-double in program history after review, leads Texas to 8th straight win

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDDwG_0k40D3K600

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — It took a little while to sort out after the game, but Texas sophomore point guard Rori Harmon etched her name in the program record book Wednesday.

Harmon officially finished the game with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to become the fourth UT women’s basketball player to record a triple-double in an 81-69 win over TCU, but it took a review of the game in order to make it official.

Harmon was originally credited with 10 rebounds and a triple-double, but shortly after the game ended, TCU statisticians said they made a mistake on one of her rebounds and subtracted it from her total, a team spokesperson said. After officials watched a recording of the game, they found a 10th rebound statisticians missed during the game and Harmon was officially credited with the milestone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhRmr_0k40D3K600
Texas sophomore point guard Rori Harmon drives to the basket during an 81-69 win over TCU on Wednesday in Fort Worth. (Photo courtesy of Texas Athletics)

Harmon was two rebounds shy of a triple-double in the Big 12 opener against Kansas State on Dec. 31, and she notched a double-double of 15 points and 13 assists against Texas A&M-Commerce on Dec. 28.

DeYona Gaston ended with a game-high 20 points, scoring her last bucket on a Harmon assist. Gaston was a force in the paint, shooting 10-for-16 and scoring 18 of her 20 points down low. She also pulled down six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points for Longhorns on 6-for-12 shooting with nine rebounds, and despite fouling out, Khadija Faye notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes. Texas outrebounded the Horned Frogs 46-26, including 23-11 on the offensive glass.

Texas made double the amount of field goals TCU did, 32-16, but the Horned Frogs were able to keep things interesting for most of the game with a huge advantage from the foul line. TCU shot 42 free throws, making 32, while the Longhorns weren’t good from the foul line, making 12 of 25 attempts. There were a combined 47 fouls in the game and 18 in the fourth quarter.

Both teams turned the ball over 20 times and Texas had 17 assists to TCU’s 10. Texas led 22-14 after the first quarter and 40-20 at halftime.

For the Horned Frogs, Knisha Godfrey led the way with 17 points. Bella Cravens and Roxane Makolo each scored 13 points while Tomi Taiwo scored 11. Lucy Ibeh scored 10 points without attempting a field goal. She went 10-for-14 from the foul line to score all her points.

Texas (11-4, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) is on the road again Saturday in Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and follows the Texas-Oklahoma State men’s game. TCU (6-7, 0-2) hosts Texas Tech at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

