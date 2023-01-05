Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Multiple agencies searching for missing boater at Lake Osborne after vessel flipped over
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a boater on Lake Osborne after a boat turned over Saturday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to John Prince Park campground shortly after 11 a.m. due to reports of a boat flipping over. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
Get A Furry Friend For Just $23, Palm Beach County Animal Care Reduces Adoption Price
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — How much is that doggie in the window? It turns out $23, at least if you’re looking through a window at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Shetler. “For those looking to exercise more or catch up […]
One of world's most endangered whales spotted off Florida coast with calf
Residents and visitors on southeast Florida's coast spotted the endangered whale this week. Fewer than 350 right whales remain on Earth, the NOAA estimates.
Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday
City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.
Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million
217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
Forever Family: Long-time foster parent adopts fourth child
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A remarkable Palm Beach County long-time foster and adoptive mom, Sharika Kellogg, just finalized her fourth adoption. Baby Logan has been with her and her other three sons for almost a year. As a single mom by choice, Sharika has been fostering for...
'They forgot about us': The number of older women who are homeless is up on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sixty-nine-year-old Ruth Outlaw has a wish this year. "I would wish for a place I could stretch out and have a place to sleep," Outlaw said. Outlaw is homeless and has been living inside her car for the last five months. "Sometimes it's safe and...
Car hit by train in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
Experts say new COVID variant XBB1.5 spreading fast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new COVID variant is emerging in the U.S and here in South Florida. You may be thinking COVID is in the rearview mirror and is no longer a threat. Experts say there's reason for concern with a new variant, called XBB1.5. "I'm...
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
2 baby giraffes born in same week at Florida's Lion Country Safari
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - Lion Country Safari is seeing double after welcoming not one – but two baby giraffes in less than a week at its Florida park!. Baby Kandoro was born on Dec. 27 to mom Ayanna. The male giraffe calf weighed in at 150 pounds and stood 5-feet, 10-inches tall at birth. Guests visiting the park had a unique opportunity to witness the incredible birth from their vehicles and a line of cars with guests sat to watch.
New bridge coming to Jupiter
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
Loxahatchee girl, 14, found safe after missing two days
A 14-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safer, her mother posted on Facebook early Thursday.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
A woman in St. Lucie County is starting the new year with a much bigger bank account. Candelario Argueta claimed a $1 million top prize.
Florida Man Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
The Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on October 1, 2022, at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers
