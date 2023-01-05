Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Plaza Midwood Central Avenue seeing change
Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
Gateless parking comes to Rock Hill. What does it mean?
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There's a new way to pay for parking in Rock Hill, and it doesn't involve paying at the gate. That's mainly because there won't be a gate at two parking decks in town. So how do you pay?. The City of Rock Hill has partnered...
Dog abandoned at Charlotte airport by owner, rescue organization trying to find home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rescue organization is hoping to find a permanent home for a dog after it was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas Airport last week. FurBabies Animal Rescue said Baby Girl, a Beagle girl was rescued from the airport by an airline worker on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Flying Biscuit Cafe coming soon in downtown Matthews
MATTHEWS – The Pizza Peel closed its doors Dec. 31 to make room for Flying Biscuit Cafe in early 2023. This will be the third Flying Biscuit Cafe in the Charlotte area. Other locations include the Park Road Shopping Center and Stonecrest in Ballantyne. Diners can look forward to...
Redesign opens at Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A project to redesign an intersection in southern portions of Fort Mill has been completed and opened to the public Friday. The new intersection of Spratt Street and Fort Mill Parkway near Riverview Elementary School opened to drivers Friday. The new design makes it easier...
qcitymetro.com
Lulu’s on Central is closed, but hope remains for their famous crab cakes
Lulu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood on Central Avenue closed its doors this week after less than one year in business. The decision came after a string of popular businesses in the area have closed or announced plans to move — like tapas bar Soul Gastrolounge or rotisserie restaurant Coaltrane’s Char Grill — in 2022.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
nrn.com
One city is voting to make a local Chick-fil-A drive-thru only due to long lines
Charlotte, NC’s zoning board unanimously approved making one local Chick-fil-A drive-thru only on Thursday after customers started a petition in response to the chain’s long wait times and disruption to local traffic. The proposal would tear down an existing Chick-fil-A and rebuild it as a drive-thru-only location. The...
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because it's January doesn't mean it has to be boring! Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts with exciting events in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Friday, Jan. 6. Comedy Showcase @ Common Market. Start your weekend off with a night of laughs at...
Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97 • Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5. • Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5. • Food Lion (produce),...
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
WCNC
Charlotte SHOUT! search for artist to design 2023 poster
You could be the next artist for Charlotte SHOUT! The arts festival is looking for artists to create a poster promoting this year's festival.
Charlotte City Council to discuss illegal truck parking
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council plans to discuss illegal truck parking at its annual retreat this month. Councilmembers say they have seen an increase in complaints about trucks illegally parking on ramps and streets, particularly in Districts 2 and 4. “It is very annoying and just so unattractive,”...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Music for All: $1 ticket to any Charlotte Symphony concert for EBT card holders
The Charlotte Symphony is committed to providing the whole community with the opportunity to experience exceptional music. Music For All, presented by Wells Fargo, is a program that helps the music reach the entire community. Community members with EBT cards are welcome to purchase tickets to select Charlotte Symphony concerts...
Comments / 0