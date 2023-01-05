ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte

When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
Flying Biscuit Cafe coming soon in downtown Matthews

MATTHEWS – The Pizza Peel closed its doors Dec. 31 to make room for Flying Biscuit Cafe in early 2023. This will be the third Flying Biscuit Cafe in the Charlotte area. Other locations include the Park Road Shopping Center and Stonecrest in Ballantyne. Diners can look forward to...
Lulu’s on Central is closed, but hope remains for their famous crab cakes

Lulu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood on Central Avenue closed its doors this week after less than one year in business. The decision came after a string of popular businesses in the area have closed or announced plans to move — like tapas bar Soul Gastrolounge or rotisserie restaurant Coaltrane’s Char Grill — in 2022.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because it's January doesn't mean it has to be boring! Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts with exciting events in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Friday, Jan. 6. Comedy Showcase @ Common Market. Start your weekend off with a night of laughs at...
Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97 • Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5. • Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5. • Food Lion (produce),...
Charlotte City Council to discuss illegal truck parking

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council plans to discuss illegal truck parking at its annual retreat this month. Councilmembers say they have seen an increase in complaints about trucks illegally parking on ramps and streets, particularly in Districts 2 and 4. “It is very annoying and just so unattractive,”...
Music for All: $1 ticket to any Charlotte Symphony concert for EBT card holders

The Charlotte Symphony is committed to providing the whole community with the opportunity to experience exceptional music. Music For All, presented by Wells Fargo, is a program that helps the music reach the entire community. Community members with EBT cards are welcome to purchase tickets to select Charlotte Symphony concerts...
