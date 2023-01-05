ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Officials want to help Montgomery County residents meet fitness goals in the new year

As we all work on our New Year's resolutions, Montgomery County officials want to help out those with fitness minded goals by offering So to help free fitness passes at the county's recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis about how this could benefit residents.
WTOP

Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?

Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year

It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.
mocoshow.com

Summit Hall Elementary School Placed on Brief Shelter in Place Friday Morning

Summit Hall Elementary School at 101 W Deer Park Rd in Gaithersburg was placed on a brief shelter in place Friday morning. According to MCPD, “Officers from the 6th District responded to the area of Summit Hall Road and West Deer Park Road at approximately 9:42 a.m., for the report of a stabbing. Summit Hall Elementary School went into a shelter in place at approximately 10 a.m., while officers conducted their investigation.” The shelter in place has been lifted. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history

A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
LORTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy

Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy. As crime concerns across the D.C. region continue to grow in the New Year, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy says the focus on youth, proper enforcement and strict sentences are essential to keeping offenses like carjackings and the use of ghost guns in check.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy