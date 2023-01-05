Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
MCPS student selected for prestigious flight academy
A local Montgomery County student is one of the few selected for a prestigious flight academy. Paint Branch High School 11th grader, Cadet Malik Aremu, shares his story.
fox5dc.com
Officials want to help Montgomery County residents meet fitness goals in the new year
As we all work on our New Year's resolutions, Montgomery County officials want to help out those with fitness minded goals by offering So to help free fitness passes at the county's recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis about how this could benefit residents.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County Schools CEO Monica Goldson announces retirement plans
Prince George's County Schools CEO announces retirement. PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will be looking for a new chief executive officer starting next school year. On Thursday, current CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced she plans to retire from PGCPS at the end of the...
fox5dc.com
Student who brought gun to Anne Arundel County middle school won’t be charged
A 12-year-old student who brought a gun to school in Anne Arundel County on Thursday will not face charges because of his age. The MacArthur Middle School principal sent a letter to parents, explaining a student had a handgun and ammunition in a fanny pack nearly all day before another student reported it.
WJLA
1 person injured in shooting inside a Prince William County home, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police are investigating a shooting incident in Woodbridge, Virginia. The shooting took place Friday at a residence in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue. One person in the home reportedly suffered an "upper-body injury," officials said. No more information on the shooter...
WTOP
Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?
Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year
It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.
fox5dc.com
DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A D.C. man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old man in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened on the evening of December 6 in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights.
Inside Nova
Communications professional announces Democratic primary challenge to Prince William County board chair
A communications professional and former journalist is mounting a Democratic primary challenge for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Deshundra Jefferson, of Montclair, announced her campaign for the at-large seat this week. All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
mocoshow.com
Summit Hall Elementary School Placed on Brief Shelter in Place Friday Morning
Summit Hall Elementary School at 101 W Deer Park Rd in Gaithersburg was placed on a brief shelter in place Friday morning. According to MCPD, “Officers from the 6th District responded to the area of Summit Hall Road and West Deer Park Road at approximately 9:42 a.m., for the report of a stabbing. Summit Hall Elementary School went into a shelter in place at approximately 10 a.m., while officers conducted their investigation.” The shelter in place has been lifted. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table
Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from. During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.
NBC Washington
Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Prince George's County House Fire
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a house fire in College Park, Maryland, Saturday. Prince George’s County fire crews saw flames coming out of a two-story home on Wichita Avenue, east of Rhode Island Avenue, just before 2 p.m. Firefighters quickly found a woman inside who was trapped inside...
fox5dc.com
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
dcnewsnow.com
Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County
Members of the Prince William County Police Department were investigating a shooting at a home in the Dumfries area Wednesday that left one person dead. They said four other people were hurt in the incident. Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince …. Members of the Prince William...
fox5dc.com
'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history
A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
Fairfax elementary school staff member charged with assault of special needs student
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the alleged incident took place on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Glen Forest Elementary School, which is located in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax.
fox5dc.com
Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy
Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy. As crime concerns across the D.C. region continue to grow in the New Year, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy says the focus on youth, proper enforcement and strict sentences are essential to keeping offenses like carjackings and the use of ghost guns in check.
