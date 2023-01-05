Read full article on original website
Record Number of Spongy Moths (Lymantria dispar) Found During MDA Annual Detection Survey
St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced its spongy moth (L. dispar; formally gypsy moth) monitoring program caught 101,763 male moths in 2022, far surpassing the previous state record high of 71,258 moths caught in 2013. Nearly 70% of the moths collected were in traps in Minnesota’s spongy moth quarantine area of Lake and Cook counties, these counties have been quarantined since 2014.
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
First National of Nebraska to Acquire Northland Capital Holdings
OMAHA, NE. January 5, 2023 – First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Northland Capital Holdings, including its subsidiary Northland Securities, Inc. (Northland), pending regulatory approval. Founded in 2002, Northland Securities is a capital markets firm with a...
Minnesota Democrats move quickly to codify abortion access in state law
A fast-tracked proposal to enshrine access to abortion into Minnesota law cleared its first legislative hurdle on Thursday, signaling newfound urgency on an issue that has been static for years under divided government. Abortion rights supporters and abortion opponents packed a House hearing and offered more than an hour of...
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah - A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old man and...
Kelly Marie Brown
July 20, 1981 ~ January 1, 2023 (age 41) Kelly Marie Brown, age 41, of Burnsville, Minnesota began her journey to the spirit world on January 1st, 2023, from her home. She was born on July 20th, 1981, in Minneapolis, MN to Barbara "Jeanie" Brown and Stanley Hare. She loved...
Red Lake Warriors slip by Deer River 75-73 in exciting first game of 2023 - P5
The Red Lake Warriors hosted the Deer River Warriors on Tuesday, January 4, 2023, taking a 40-35 halftime lead and edging Deer River in the final 4.2 seconds of the game, 75-73. Red Lake trailed 69-71 with about 50 seconds on the clock and went ahead 72-71 with a 3-pointer...
Nancy Leree White
December 2, 1974 ~ January 2, 2023 (age 48) Nancy Leree White, age 48, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Nancy was born on December 2, 1974, in Minneapolis, MN, to Janet Thunder and Harold White, Jr. She loved to play Keno and try her luck with scratch off tickets. She was gifted with her hands and enjoyed arts and crafts, loved to clean, listen to music and watch Youtube. Above all, she loved taking care of her grandbabies and spending time with family. She will be lovingly remembered as quick to laugh and always willing to give a helping hand.
Monaya Loud
April 8, 1981 ~ December 30, 2022 (age 41) Monaya Michelle Loud, age 41, of the Eagle Clan, travelled to the spirit world on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Minneapolis, MN. Monaya was born on April 8, 1981, in Bemidji, MN, to Margo Loud and Darrell Geshick. Monaya enjoyed going out with friends and loved to have a good time. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and children.
