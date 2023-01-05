December 2, 1974 ~ January 2, 2023 (age 48) Nancy Leree White, age 48, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Nancy was born on December 2, 1974, in Minneapolis, MN, to Janet Thunder and Harold White, Jr. She loved to play Keno and try her luck with scratch off tickets. She was gifted with her hands and enjoyed arts and crafts, loved to clean, listen to music and watch Youtube. Above all, she loved taking care of her grandbabies and spending time with family. She will be lovingly remembered as quick to laugh and always willing to give a helping hand.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO