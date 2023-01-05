Hy-Vee has committed $50,000 to advance local minority and women-owned businesses across greater Minneapolis. Chances are good that in the next year, you will be able to dig into Sweet Peaches Cobblers, soon to be available at Hy-Vee. “During the pandemic, we wanted comfort food. I kept thinking about my grandma’s peach cobbler. There was nothing like that in the freezer section at the store so I started dabbling until I made one that mimicked hers,” said Denisha Jones of Kansas City, Mo.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO