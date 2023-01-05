ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Mountain Falls, CO

Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town

By Rachel Saurer
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGPS3_0k40BgFo00

(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire.

“Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in the state of Colorado at risk for wildfires. We are in the 99 th percentile, and very little can be saved at this point if our town has a canopy fire,” said David Douglas, chair of the Green Mountain Falls Fire Mitigation Advisory Committee. “Our committee has been working with grant funding from the Coalition for the Upper South Platte (CUSP) over the last few years to mitigate 81 acres of town-owned land, but we’re not where we should be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSPFO_0k40BgFo00
Fire mitigation focuses on removing some, but not all the trees in an area.

Another project is a mitigation effort on 23 acres of forested land called the Red Butte Recreational Area to promote the health of the forest. The effort, funded by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation and CUSP, is reducing the fuel load by clearing undergrowth of the forest floor, thinning trees, and removing a substantial number of trees infected with Ips pine bark beetle and Douglas-fir beetles.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Town with highest wildfire threat continues mitigation

“We just mitigated 23 acres, which involved removing 1100 trees,” said Jesse Stroope, director of real estate for the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation. “Sounds like a huge number of trees but once the fire mitigation team left the area, it didn’t make that big of a difference.”

Mayor Todd Dixon said the town of Green Mountain Falls has accomplished more fire mitigation activity in the last two years than in many previous years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHceP_0k40BgFo00
One area of mitigation includes the Red Butte Recreational area where 23 acres were mitigated.

“The Town has recently received an $82,200 grant to help continue fire mitigation efforts. This grant continues our partnership with the Mile High Youth Corp., which provides additional benefits of training youth,” said Dixon. “We’re very tickled to receive the grant. We just don’t have the financial resources to be able to.” But tens of thousands of dollars and mitigating you know our our town owned property.”

Dixon said the town will begin a new effort with CUSP to mitigate public property in town and collaborate with property owners for Town Right of Ways (RoWs) areas.

“The mitigation itself; trying to keep the fires down low and out of the canopy is key,” Dixon said. “If it gets into the canopy, my understanding from what I’ve been told, is that the valley acts like a chimney. And if we get something started then we will very likely end up with what I call a moonscape.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Colorado’s new Missing Indigenous Person Alert system

(DENVER, Colo.) — Colorado became the second state in the U.S. to create the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The new alert system went live on Dec. 30, 2022. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Act (SB 22-150) was introduced during the 2022 regular session. It expands the […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Burn restrictions lifted in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has lifted burn restrictions in the City as of Friday, Jan. 6 at noon. CSFD said burn restrictions put in place on Dec. 7, 2022, have been rescinded due to current and expected moisture in the City. However, CSFD is asking the public to remain aware […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado ski area snowpack far above January average￼

If you’re thinking the snow gods have been very generous to Colorado skiers and snowboarders so far this season, you’re right. Nearly every ski area in Colorado is reveling in above-average snowfall, some of them well above average. And, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, there is only one explanation for the storm cycle that has been in place for weeks: Luck.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Colorado’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Colorado is incredibly diverse, from rugged mountainous terrain to vast plains and desert lands. This landlocked state has plains and foothills in the north, while the south is composed of arid desert. Most of the state is covered in mountains. Colorado’s weather is heavily influenced by its...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche

A 58-year-old man was killed and another man is missing after they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains on Saturday, authorities in Colorado said. The pair were riding snowmobiles when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks & Wildlife plans to test 8 dead Canadian geese in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling it the worst case of avian flu in record history as the agency plans to test eight dead Canadian geese found in Colorado Springs. The avian flu is one reason eggs are harder to come by at the grocery store and more expensive. CPW The post Colorado Parks & Wildlife plans to test 8 dead Canadian geese in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94kix.com

Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CPW’s advice for living with coyotes

(COLORADO) — Coyotes are common in Southern Colorado and can pose a risk to humans and pets alike, if steps aren’t taken to minimize interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shares about coyotes along the front range on their website. “The coyote’s success is attributed to the coyote’s own ability to adapt. Coyotes have adjusted very […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy