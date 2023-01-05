ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

SFA Lumberjacks take care of New Mexico State 69-60

By Colby Jackson - SFA Athletics
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41d2GI_0k40Bdbd00

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Stephen F. Austin defeated New Mexico State 69-60 to win their fifth consecutive game and 13th consecutive regular season conference game. The Lumberjacks improve to 11-5 (3-0) and the Aggies fall to 7-8 (0-3).

It was a strong defense outing for the Lumberjacks tonight and it started right from the get-go. After allowing an opening layup, the defense locked up and the ‘Jacks went on an 11 point run and didn’t allow the Aggies to score again for another seven minutes. As the first half continues, the Lumberjacks grew their lead all the way to 30-14 and everything seemed to be going their way. However, momentum seemed to switch sides as the Aggies cut the lead down to 31-24 and ended the half on a eight point run following a couple of three pointers from Xavier Pinson. The Aggie’s ability to get the offensive rebounds played a major role in them getting back in the game as they were able to outscore the ‘Jacks 11-3 in offensive rebounds in the first half.

Four minutes into the second half, the Lumberjacks were able to regain a double-digit lead over the Aggies, but then after a couple of consecutive deep three’s and free throws, the Aggies found themselves behind by only one possession. That small point margin didn’t last long as both Nana Antwi-Boasiako and Latrell Jossell nailed back-to-back three’s to give the ‘Jacks a comfortable lead once again. The biggest defensive highlight of the night came with 12:49 remaining on the clock when Jaylin Jackson-Posey , who was making his first game back from injury, threw up a monster block on DaJuan Gordon who was attempting to go for a dunk. The Lumberjacks were able to ride out most of the second half with a double-digit lead thanks to Jossell who was on fire beyond the arc, and made three additional three pointers. To put the cherry on top of the ‘Jack’s dominate performance, Nana recovered an offensive rebound within the last minute and threw down a powerful dunk to put the game away.

Sadaidriene Hall recorded his seventh game of scoring at least 15 points and lead the Lumberjacks with 18 points, along with four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks. Jossell dominated from deep, scoring 15 points on five three-pointers, four of them coming in clutch in the second half. Roti Ware put down his fifth double-digit scoring performance of the year, putting 11 points on the board as well as three rebounds and a team-leading four assists. Nana showed his range tonight and recorded ten points, five assists, and a block.

The Lumberjacks lead in the following statistical categories: field goal percentage (42.4-39.0), three point percentage (35.0-31.6), free throw percentage (63.2-53.3), blocks (6-3), fast break points (6-2), steals (7-3), points off turnovers (18-8), and second chance points (12-11).

The ‘Jacks now prep to take on Grand Canyon at home on Saturday, January 7th as they look to go for their sixth straight win. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

New Mexico hiring Cornelius Williams as WRs coach: Alabama analyst, ex-Auburn assistant reportedly to Lobos

New Mexico football is hiring Alabama analyst Cornelius Williams as the Lobos' wide receivers coach, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Williams is one of several new assistants that head coach Danny Gonzales is bringing on in a wave of staff changes. That includes new offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent, who coached with Williams at UAB for one season.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KETK / FOX51 News

Active shooter training to be held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation along with TBG Solutions is holding an active shooter training for businesses. The event is being held on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 309 E. Commerce Street. There are limited spots for the training. To RSVP, click here. During […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Michaels to open crafts store in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Michaels, an arts and crafts store, is set to open a storefront in Lufkin in the South Loop Crossing shopping center later this year. According to a communications representative with Michaels, the Lufkin store will be hiring for dozens of positions over the course of the year including temporary, part-time and […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075. “This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Neches ISD considering a 4-day school week

NECHES, Texas (KETK) — Neches ISD announced Tuesday that they are considering transitioning to a four-day school week. Superintendent Cory Hines said in a letter to the community that they released a survey to receive feedback on switching to a four-day school week. “We strive to give our students the best possible education filled with […]
NECHES, TX
KLTV

Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
KILGORE, TX
ktep.org

Rosales left El Paso DA office in shambles after year of turmoil

EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - The state case against the accused shooter in the Walmart massacre faced big obstacles created by the county’s district attorney. Former district Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign by Dec. 15th to avoid possible suspension from office, rather than face a trial of alleged “misconduct” and “incompetence” as the county’s lead prosecutor. She faced a whirlwind of legal problems, including criminal allegations of tampering with witnesses and intimidation.
EL PASO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
TYLER, TX
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons. Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore ISD agrees to settlement offer in 2016 tax revenue lawsuit

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Six years after its filing, a lawsuit alleging improper collection of tax revenues against Kilgore ISD has reached a preliminary settlement, according to the district. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit requested relief and a refund of taxes totaling $4 million that were collected after the district repealed the local optional homestead […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy