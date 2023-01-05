Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
hyattsvillewire.com
Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park Plans Grand Opening on Jan. 10
After holding a soft-launch today, Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park will officially open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Located at 6208 Rhode Island Ave. next to the former home of Banana Blossom Bistro, the full-service organic bakery will sell everything from sourdough bread to muffaleta sandwiches, oatmeal date and chocolate chip walnut cookies, and a selection of pastries, including savory options like pissaladiere.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
Neighborhood Walk-Up Eatery Reopens in Silver Spring
It’s a walk-up, take-home place reminiscent of days gone by. The difference is a fresh, new, expanded menu with selections to satisfy any appetite. The post Neighborhood Walk-Up Eatery Reopens in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington City Paper
The Carry-Out Critic Indulges in Deep-Fried Seafood and Spiced Crab Cakes at Chef Skip
The Black-owned seafood spot Chef Skip has operated on the Howard University campus since August 2021. Its roots date back to 2015, when owners and cousins Chantel and Christopher Skipper started the food truck turned storefront business in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, Virginia. After initially offering several types of protein cooked in different ways, they realized that fried seafood was their top seller, so they made it their main concept.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Only Black woman-owned cigar shop celebrating 5 years in business
The first and only Black woman to own a cigar shop in Baltimore County is celebrating five years in business tonight in a grand fashion.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward
When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
A D.C. Consultant Won Big On Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’
This local consultant and Georgetown alum is also a trivia buff and the latest Jeopardy! champion. That’s right, local trivia nerds, Glover Park resident Patrick Curran beat out defending champ Lloyd Sy on Thursday night’s airing of America’s favorite trivia show. In final Jeopardy, he correctly guessed the answer (The Godfather) after wagering $5,200, to bring his total earnings to $30,000. Curran has secured his spot in Friday’s episode, and that’s as much as he’s allowed to share about his appearance on the show, which he taped back in November.
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
visithowardcounty.com
Things to Do This January in Howard County, MD
Venture out in the new year to try something new with a visit to Howard County! Plan a cozy winter getaway that inspires relaxation with local art shows and entertaining musicals. Find motivation to stick with those resolutions with invigorating activities in the crisp air of the calm outdoors. You don’t have to travel far to find fun indoor activities for children, and the whole family can enjoy the thriving culinary scene with Howard County Restaurant Weeks.
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
bethesdamagazine.com
With Macy’s closure, beleaguered Lakeforest Mall sees its last anchor store go dark
Macy’s, the last of the anchor stores at Gaithersburg’s beleaguered Lakeforest Mall, will close in the first quarter of this year, company officials confirmed. Its departure was preceded in recent years by Lord & Taylor, JCPenney and Sears. The store closures were first reported by Axios. Once a...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
Fire crews battle two active fires in Baltimore Saturday
Fire crews are battling two active building fires in Baltimore Saturday, says Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.
Nottingham MD
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
Chris's Charcoal Pit to reopen in Anne Arundel County after tornado destruction
A prominent victim of the 2021 tornado in Annapolis is soon reopening for business in Edgewater, after a huge outpouring of community support.
mocoshow.com
Summit Hall Elementary School Placed on Brief Shelter in Place Friday Morning
Summit Hall Elementary School at 101 W Deer Park Rd in Gaithersburg was placed on a brief shelter in place Friday morning. According to MCPD, “Officers from the 6th District responded to the area of Summit Hall Road and West Deer Park Road at approximately 9:42 a.m., for the report of a stabbing. Summit Hall Elementary School went into a shelter in place at approximately 10 a.m., while officers conducted their investigation.” The shelter in place has been lifted. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
