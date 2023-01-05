ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

hyattsvillewire.com

Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park Plans Grand Opening on Jan. 10

After holding a soft-launch today, Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park will officially open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Located at 6208 Rhode Island Ave. next to the former home of Banana Blossom Bistro, the full-service organic bakery will sell everything from sourdough bread to muffaleta sandwiches, oatmeal date and chocolate chip walnut cookies, and a selection of pastries, including savory options like pissaladiere.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
Washington City Paper

The Carry-Out Critic Indulges in Deep-Fried Seafood and Spiced Crab Cakes at Chef Skip

The Black-owned seafood spot Chef Skip has operated on the Howard University campus since August 2021. Its roots date back to 2015, when owners and cousins Chantel and Christopher Skipper started the food truck turned storefront business in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, Virginia. After initially offering several types of protein cooked in different ways, they realized that fried seafood was their top seller, so they made it their main concept.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward

When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
FREDERICK, MD
DCist

A D.C. Consultant Won Big On Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’

This local consultant and Georgetown alum is also a trivia buff and the latest Jeopardy! champion. That’s right, local trivia nerds, Glover Park resident Patrick Curran beat out defending champ Lloyd Sy on Thursday night’s airing of America’s favorite trivia show. In final Jeopardy, he correctly guessed the answer (The Godfather) after wagering $5,200, to bring his total earnings to $30,000. Curran has secured his spot in Friday’s episode, and that’s as much as he’s allowed to share about his appearance on the show, which he taped back in November.
WASHINGTON, DC
visithowardcounty.com

Things to Do This January in Howard County, MD

Venture out in the new year to try something new with a visit to Howard County! Plan a cozy winter getaway that inspires relaxation with local art shows and entertaining musicals. Find motivation to stick with those resolutions with invigorating activities in the crisp air of the calm outdoors. You don’t have to travel far to find fun indoor activities for children, and the whole family can enjoy the thriving culinary scene with Howard County Restaurant Weeks.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed

Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job

BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Summit Hall Elementary School Placed on Brief Shelter in Place Friday Morning

Summit Hall Elementary School at 101 W Deer Park Rd in Gaithersburg was placed on a brief shelter in place Friday morning. According to MCPD, “Officers from the 6th District responded to the area of Summit Hall Road and West Deer Park Road at approximately 9:42 a.m., for the report of a stabbing. Summit Hall Elementary School went into a shelter in place at approximately 10 a.m., while officers conducted their investigation.” The shelter in place has been lifted. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
ROCKVILLE, MD

