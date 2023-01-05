Read full article on original website
KEVN
Central girls prevail over SF Roosevelt
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing Friday night, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got back on track against the winless Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders. Plus, the Stevens boys couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, January 6, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing to Stevens last week, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team looked to rebound with a win against Sioux Falls Jefferson. Plus, the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors boys basketball team hoped to improve to 2-1 as they hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN
Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People have long-valued collectibles like baseball cards, matchbox cars ... even bobbleheads. Jordan Stevens of Rapid City says he has been collecting Pops, a plastic character that began as bobbleheads, since 2017. Since then, Jacob Stevens has been hooked, beginning with one and growing his collection.
KEVN
Not as warm today, but mild weather returns this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are expected to be cooler as we close out the week with highs ranging form the 20s to 30s. Plenty of clouds are expected through the day. Warmer temperatures do return for the weekend! Highs will be in the 40s for much...
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
KEVN
Providing essential services for the community, OneHeart celebrates 2nd anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, OneHeart in downtown Rapid City is celebrating its 2 year anniversary. The idea for OneHeart started in 2019 and 4 years later they opened their doors. “OneHeart is what we call a transformation campus and what that means is that we create a...
KEVN
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment. Chase Quick Bear, Erin Provancial,...
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KEVN
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
KEVN
Rapid City Hope Center has some growing pains
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After 11 years the Hope Center is starting to feel some growing pains as a lack of space hinders its ability to fully serve the community. With a new location in the works, the Hope Center is looking to expand its horizons. “We have outgrown...
KEVN
Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Pennington County has 34 outdoor sirens to alert people of an emergency. These sirens are tested twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays to ensure they are working. However, during January and February these will not be tested due to the colder weather. The...
KEVN
HealthWatch-Smoking dangers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The American Cancer says smoking causes an estimated 480 thousand deaths in the country each year. Dr. Taylor Kapsch of Creekside Medical Clinic has some important information you should know in this week’s edition of HealthWatch. ”Second hand smoke is the term doctors use...
KEVN
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys as they continue a criminal investigation into the deaths of other horses. Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in rural Rapid City. The animals were taken to a secure, undisclosed location where they will receive veterinary attention, according to a release from the PCSO.
KEVN
Community leaders hold discussion on public safety concerns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Community leaders, law enforcement officials, and members of the state’s attorney’s office meet Thursday morning to address public safety. A rise in violent and drug-related crimes has caused concern for public safety. And leaders met to discuss solutions on ways to better protect the community.
