Firearm possession puts South Dakota man in prison for six years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Six years in prison was given to a South Dakota man due to a firearm possession charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 46-year-old Trentelle Clifton, of South Dakota, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 6. He was charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received 72 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Fremont man sentenced for making fraudulent documents
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man was sentenced in court for making and transferring fraudulent documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Martin Alonzo Castro, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Castro was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to time served and has been in custody since his arrest on April 14, 2021. Castro will serve a three-year term of supervised release and will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities. There is no parole in the federal system.
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Omaha man sentenced to 10 years for conspiring to distribute marijuana, THC products
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 28-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison along with forfeiting thousands for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney announced that Thomas J. Trouba was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 3, 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who placed a false bomb outside the Douglas County courthouse was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba will serve 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 3, 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDA).
Omaha man accused of killing two women undergoing competency evaluation, according to judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma is not fit to stand trial in the eyes of a Douglas County judge. The judge ordered Wednesday that Gage Walter be evaluated by physicians and psychologists from the Lincoln Regional Center, according to court documents.
NC woman accused of providing handgun to juvenile
NEBRASKA CITY – The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally wounded from a gunshot at his Fourth Corso residence on Aug. 12 is charged in Otoe County Court with unlawful transfer of firearm to a juvenile. Court records say police investigated the accidental shooting and seized a...
Omaha man sentenced to over 37 years on drug, firearms offenses
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Prince L. Spellman, 39, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. On September 30, 2022, Spellman was convicted by a federal jury. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Spellman to imprisonment for a term of 450 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Spellman will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.
Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist
Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
Retired sergeant with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office passes away at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former sergeant with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away after a medical episode at his Lincoln home Friday. Novacek served with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office since 1980, beginning as a deputy...
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
Former school bus driver to serve jail time for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A former school bus driver will serve jail time in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He also received two years probation and 90 hours of community service.
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
