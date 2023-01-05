ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

SWAT Callout in Northeast Austin ends with one juvenile arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a residence in Northeast Austin Friday afternoon. APD officer says the SWAT situation happened around 2:26 p.m. at a residence located in the 7100 block of Northeast Drive. Police say they found a vehicle...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Elderly woman injured in North Austin crash died Christmas Day

Police say an elderly woman who was injured in a single-vehicle crash last month in North Austin died days later from her injuries on Christmas Day. The crash happened Tuesday. Dec. 20, in the 1900 block of Hearthside Drive, near the Hwy 183 and Payton Gin Road intersection. The Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people injured after crashing into tree in west Travis County

LAKEWAY, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree near Lakeway Thursday night. Austin Travis County EMS responded to the scene on FM 2769 near Abbotsbury Drive around 9:46 p.m. One person was pinned to their vehicle and had to be extricated. STARFlight...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

New lawsuits filed in fatal officer-involved shooting of Alex Gonzales

AUSTIN, Texas — Two new lawsuits were filed just days before the two-year anniversary of the death of 27-year-old Alex Gonzales, who was shot and killed by an Austin Police officer. One lawsuit was filed by Gonzales’ family, and the other by his girlfriend. According to the documents, his...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville woman wanted for exploitation of elderly, theft

The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for 47-year-old Cynthia Marie Solis, who is wanted for Exploitation of Elderly and Theft from Elderly Individual. Both are felony offenses. She is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” and 145 pounds. ALSO |...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested in connection to New Year's Day chase with Pflugerville PD officers

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading Pflugerville police officers on a chase on New Year's Day, according to an arrest affidavit. The documents said a camera detected a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Police then found it near the intersection of FM 685 and Pfennig Lane.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police

AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

An art series honoring state parks is on exhibit at the Bullock Texas State History Museum

AUSTIN, Texas — An art exhibit called 'The Art of Texas State Parks' will first get shown at the Bullock Museum on Jan. 7 to April 30. It features more than 30 parks with artwork created from Texas' most celebrated artists. After these artworks are displayed in exhibition for three months, it will travel to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and then the Panhandle Plains Museum in Canyon.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

GoFundMe established for Kelley Loop fire victims

Firefighters from Gonzales, Belmont and Ottine responded to a house fire off County Road 342, also known as Kelley Loop, at about 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. It took several hours for crews to get the fire extinguished, but the home and all its contents were a total loss. While...
GONZALES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy