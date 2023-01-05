Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Top College Basketball Coach FiredOnlyHomersAustin, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
CBS Austin
SWAT Callout in Northeast Austin ends with one juvenile arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a residence in Northeast Austin Friday afternoon. APD officer says the SWAT situation happened around 2:26 p.m. at a residence located in the 7100 block of Northeast Drive. Police say they found a vehicle...
CBS Austin
Police searching for two men involved in 2022 aggravated robbery in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released new photos, which they hope will help identify two men suspected of an aggravated robbery that took place in North Austin last year. On October 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m. two armed black men approached a man who was waiting for...
CBS Austin
APD investigating second homicide of 2023, woman found dead in car in south Austin
The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a car in south Austin late Friday night. APD says they were called out to the 500 block of E Stassney around 8:40 p.m. after they received reports of a shots fired and a car crash. When...
CBS Austin
Man arrested for allegedly hitting security officer in the head with crowbar
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted a security officer with a crowbar in downtown Austin, according to an arrest affidavit. Just before 7 a.m., the Austin Police Department responded to the scene at a Bank of America located at 515 Congress Avenue.
CBS Austin
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
CBS Austin
APD: Elderly woman injured in North Austin crash died Christmas Day
Police say an elderly woman who was injured in a single-vehicle crash last month in North Austin died days later from her injuries on Christmas Day. The crash happened Tuesday. Dec. 20, in the 1900 block of Hearthside Drive, near the Hwy 183 and Payton Gin Road intersection. The Austin...
CBS Austin
Charges filed for shooting at East Austin house party that seriously hurt three people
Three people are now charged in connection to a shooting earlier this week at a house party in East Austin that left three people seriously injured. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a home in the 1100 block pf Ebert Avenue, in a neighborhood near the intersection of Springdale Road and Givens Park.
CBS Austin
Two people injured after crashing into tree in west Travis County
LAKEWAY, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree near Lakeway Thursday night. Austin Travis County EMS responded to the scene on FM 2769 near Abbotsbury Drive around 9:46 p.m. One person was pinned to their vehicle and had to be extricated. STARFlight...
CBS Austin
New lawsuits filed in fatal officer-involved shooting of Alex Gonzales
AUSTIN, Texas — Two new lawsuits were filed just days before the two-year anniversary of the death of 27-year-old Alex Gonzales, who was shot and killed by an Austin Police officer. One lawsuit was filed by Gonzales’ family, and the other by his girlfriend. According to the documents, his...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville woman wanted for exploitation of elderly, theft
The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for 47-year-old Cynthia Marie Solis, who is wanted for Exploitation of Elderly and Theft from Elderly Individual. Both are felony offenses. She is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” and 145 pounds. ALSO |...
CBS Austin
Hays County: Joshua Wright bodycam footage not to be released until investigation is done
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers have requested that the bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of Joshua Wright not be released until the investigation is complete, according to a statement released Friday by Hays County. The incident happened at Ascension Seton Hospital in Kyle on Dec. 12....
CBS Austin
Man arrested in connection to New Year's Day chase with Pflugerville PD officers
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading Pflugerville police officers on a chase on New Year's Day, according to an arrest affidavit. The documents said a camera detected a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Police then found it near the intersection of FM 685 and Pfennig Lane.
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
CBS Austin
Owner of Jonestown pizza restaurant arrested after allegedly attacking woman
JONESTOWN, Texas — The owner of Rounders Pizzeria in Jonestown was arrested on New Year’s Eve after allegedly grabbing a woman’s head and slamming it against the doorframe of her car. According to an arrest affidavit, the Jonestown Police Department responded to the scene at 18653 FM...
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
CBS Austin
An art series honoring state parks is on exhibit at the Bullock Texas State History Museum
AUSTIN, Texas — An art exhibit called 'The Art of Texas State Parks' will first get shown at the Bullock Museum on Jan. 7 to April 30. It features more than 30 parks with artwork created from Texas' most celebrated artists. After these artworks are displayed in exhibition for three months, it will travel to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and then the Panhandle Plains Museum in Canyon.
Gonzales Inquirer
GoFundMe established for Kelley Loop fire victims
Firefighters from Gonzales, Belmont and Ottine responded to a house fire off County Road 342, also known as Kelley Loop, at about 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. It took several hours for crews to get the fire extinguished, but the home and all its contents were a total loss. While...
