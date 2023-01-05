MILLVILLE — In the battle of two of the last three unbeaten girls basketball teams in the entire state, it was the Riverhawks that soared to a victory Friday night. Ridgeline hosted 5A Bountiful and used a big second quarter to get in front. The Riverhawks stayed there the rest of the way, maintaining at least a five-point lead in the second half on their way to a 50-43 win against the Redhawks.

MILLVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO