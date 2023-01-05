Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats look sharp despite long break between games
The Bobcats sure didn’t look rusty for a team that hadn’t played a game in 16 days. Sky View outscored Bonneville 22-7 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a comfortable 71-53 victory in a non-region boys basketball game on Friday night in Smithfield. The 5A Lakers (4-7) whittled their deficit to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats (10-2) pulled away for good in their final tune-up heading into Region 11 play.
Prep girls basketball: Ridgeline hands Bountiful its first loss
MILLVILLE — In the battle of two of the last three unbeaten girls basketball teams in the entire state, it was the Riverhawks that soared to a victory Friday night. Ridgeline hosted 5A Bountiful and used a big second quarter to get in front. The Riverhawks stayed there the rest of the way, maintaining at least a five-point lead in the second half on their way to a 50-43 win against the Redhawks.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies roughed up in Boise
BOISE, Idaho – When you score a season low and shoot below 40 percent, that’s certainly not a recipe for success. When you do that on the road, it makes it even harder to come out on top. The Aggies certainly witnessed that Saturday evening in a Mountain West Conference game at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State came to play and was cheered on by a boisterous crowd of 12,007. The Broncos handed USU its worst loss of the season, 82-59.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies to face defensive-minded Broncos
Once again the Aggies will be facing a defensive-minded Mountain West Conference opponent. Utah State is back on the road Saturday, taking on Boise State at Extramile Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.
Esplin, Lyle Angus
Esplin Lyle Angus Esplin 81 Smithfield, UT passed away January 1, 2023. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Sharples, Steven Lynn
Sharples Steven Lynn Sharples 58 Providence, UT passed away January 2, 2023. White Pine Funeral Services is serving the family. For the full obituary please visit www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Hepworth, Genevie Elaine (Talbot)
Hepworth Genevie Elaine Talbot Hepworth 92 Hyrum passed away January 5, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. To view Elaine's complete obituary, visit www.allenmortuaries.com .
