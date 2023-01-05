Read full article on original website
These Connecticut residents were charged in the Capitol riot. Where do their cases stand?
Seven people from Connecticut were among the hundreds of Americans charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
MSNBC
Remembering Teddy Balkind
Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Events for the first full January weekend
(WFSB) - 2023 has just begun and this year is no different when it comes to bringing you ideas for family fun in Connecticut. FREE Ribbon-cutting celebration on January 8th at 12:30pm. Through January 16th. Wilton Historical Society. Wednesday to Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm. Sundays: 12:00pm – 4:00pm.
'Q’s light will never go out' | Hundreds remember State Rep. Quentin Williams at Middletown vigil
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The joy Quentin Williams brought to so many people’s lives was evident through the sea of people from all different backgrounds who gathered to remember him Friday evening. A vigil was held in his memory on the Middletown town green. Among the hundreds of people...
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
Eyewitness News
Volleyball tournament sponsored by Nike brings thousands to Hartford
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis...
Connecticut bars could stay open until 4 a.m. with new proposal
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Haar: Three new top state officials cap 'an unlikely path' to power
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Amid the pageantry at the state Capitol inauguration Wednesday, as cannons saluted and hands rose in solemn oaths, Treasurer Erick Russell, Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas focused not just on the festivities but on launching new careers that will shape Connecticut politics for decades.
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
'We're in shock:' Conn. State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration
State Rep. Quentin Williams was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a wrong-way driver, just hours after he was sworn in for his third term. State police confirmed the death Thursday afternoon. Williams was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver in Cromwell. Williams, also known as...
CDC: Six Connecticut counties in High Covid transmission category
The CDC has listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties in the High/Orange category for Covid-19 transmission. They are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.
Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
californiaexaminer.net
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
ctexaminer.com
Goodbye, Friend (For Quentin ‘Q’ Williams)
Sometimes life gets in the way of politics. Today is one of these days. Our plan for our regularly scheduled column this week was to write about the legislative session that began yesterday: what to expect, our plans, and our policy priorities. Important things, quite a few especially important things, the kind of issues we work and care about every year.
ctexaminer.com
In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail
After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Connecticut lawmaker dies in wrong-way crash after attending his own swearing-in ceremony
CROMWELL, Conn. — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died in the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Friday marks 2 years since attack on the Capitol
State lawmakers are remembering Rep. Quentin Williams, who died in a wrong-way crash. Lawmakers continued to remember Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, who died in a wrong-way crash in Cromwell. Updated: 22 hours ago. State Rep. Williams killed in crash. Updated: 23 hours ago. Remembering State Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams. Updated:...
Norm Pattis has law license suspended in Connecticut for 6 months
WATERBURY, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspended in Connecticut for six months on Thursday. Pattis is known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. The judge presiding over that case handed down the ruling on Thursday, which...
