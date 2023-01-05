ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Teddy Balkind

Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
Family Friday: Events for the first full January weekend

(WFSB) - 2023 has just begun and this year is no different when it comes to bringing you ideas for family fun in Connecticut. FREE Ribbon-cutting celebration on January 8th at 12:30pm. Through January 16th. Wilton Historical Society. Wednesday to Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm. Sundays: 12:00pm – 4:00pm.
Volleyball tournament sponsored by Nike brings thousands to Hartford

New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT's. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT's who responded.
Dan Haar: Three new top state officials cap 'an unlikely path' to power

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Amid the pageantry at the state Capitol inauguration Wednesday, as cannons saluted and hands rose in solemn oaths, Treasurer Erick Russell, Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas focused not just on the festivities but on launching new careers that will shape Connecticut politics for decades.
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels

Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?

Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
Goodbye, Friend (For Quentin ‘Q’ Williams)

Sometimes life gets in the way of politics. Today is one of these days. Our plan for our regularly scheduled column this week was to write about the legislative session that began yesterday: what to expect, our plans, and our policy priorities. Important things, quite a few especially important things, the kind of issues we work and care about every year.
In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail

After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
VIDEO: Friday marks 2 years since attack on the Capitol

State lawmakers are remembering Rep. Quentin Williams, who died in a wrong-way crash. Lawmakers continued to remember Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, who died in a wrong-way crash in Cromwell.
