CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the news that the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Bills is canceled, tens of thousands of people want to know about refunds. The game was stopped near the end of the first quarter when Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit with Tee Higgens on Jan. 2. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition but is improving. His breathing tube was removed on Friday.

