Utah State

KUTV

Overnight rain, morning snow made for treacherous commute

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A winter storm is affecting Friday morning's commute, but things will lighten up for the evening drive home. The 2News Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather for the morning hours as rain and snow are expected to affect northern Utah's highways. Friday,...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Resources highlighted for Utah student athletes during medical emergencies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The serious injury of Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin is shining a light on the inherent dangers of being an athlete. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest after being hit during a game. While student athletes may not play at the same level as professionals they also face risks, and not every Utah school has the same access to resources during a medical emergency.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

DNA of suspect in Idaho murders found on knife sheath left at crime scene

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black. A woman who lived at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
KUTV

Utah House Republicans want school vouchers but not free fares for UTA

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Laying out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, Utah House Republican leaders made the case for school vouchers while pouring cold water on the governor’s proposal for free fares for public transit. Rep. Mike Schultz (R-Hooper), the House majority leader, said Gov. Spencer...
UTAH STATE

