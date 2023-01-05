SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The serious injury of Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin is shining a light on the inherent dangers of being an athlete. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest after being hit during a game. While student athletes may not play at the same level as professionals they also face risks, and not every Utah school has the same access to resources during a medical emergency.

