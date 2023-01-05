ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store

SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
GLPI closes deal to acquire Bally’s properties in Tiverton and Biloxi for $635m

The Tiverton deal was previously announced in June of 2022 and both were finalised on January 3, 2023. The acquisition of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel and Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino mean that six properties are now included in the master lease between Bally’s and GLPI. Rent for the Master Lease will increase by $48.5 million per year under the deal.
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything

The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy

Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
Joseph N. Medeiros

Joseph N. Medeiros, 71, of Jamestown, died peacefully Jan. 4, 2023 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph Medeiros and Anne (Gurrido) Medeiros. Medeiros worked as a business representative with IUEC Local 39 for many years. He served on the educational program...
Free Mattress & Electronic Waste Drop-off Event

The Department of Public Works will be holding their first Free Mattress and E-waste collection event of the year on this Saturday, January 7, 2023. This event takes place on the first Saturday of the month (unless noted otherwise). This FREE program has seen more and more participants each month and we expect that trend to continue.
