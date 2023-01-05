Read full article on original website
North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, citing clash with school committee
The interim superintendent cited conflict with the school committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1, 2023
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday.
Uprise RI
Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
Amid recruiting challenges, Providence PD will accept officer transfers for first time
The state's largest police force has never allowed officers to transfer from other departments.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
Attleboro names interim mayor ahead of special election
Attleboro City Council President James Dilisio has been named the city's interim mayor, as he runs in the special election to succeed Paul Heroux.
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Nicole Pollock Named DRK Chief of Staff, Residential Property Adds Parella
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Pollock Named DRK Chief of Staff. Nicole Pollock, Former Chief of Staff and Chief of Policy and Innovation for the...
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
ABC6.com
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
Woonsocket clears homeless encampment from city property
The City of Woonsocket removed a homeless encampment from city property on Wednesday.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor discusses reasoning behind removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A small homeless encampment in Woonsocket was removed Wednesday morning, a decision the city's mayor says was in part due to sanitation and safety issues in the area. The encampment was along Truman Drive and near the wooded area by the river. Stanley Rowe told...
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
newbedfordguide.com
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth
“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
