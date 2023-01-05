ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Uprise RI

Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 61

1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
WESTBROOK, CT
newbedfordguide.com

Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth

“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
DARTMOUTH, MA

