247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington, injured Georgia football players update how they’re feeling for National Championship
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs are making their final preparations for Monday night’s game against TCU. And a number of injured Georgia standouts are doing all they can to get onto the field. The biggest name, both physically and from an importance standpoint is tight end Darnell...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyler Scott, elite CB out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment during All-American Bowl
Tyler Scott, a 3-star cornerback out of Mableton, Georgia (Pebblebrook), took some time at the All-American Bowl to announce his plans to play in the SEC. With a group of finalists that included Auburn, Alabama, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan, Southern Cal and Tennessee, Scott chose Auburn. Scott is listed at 6-foot-1...
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy
TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms
The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's a long shot that TCU will beat Georgia on Monday
Paul Finebaum isn’t going to take any chances with his prediction for Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game between TCU and Georgia. He expects the Bulldogs to win and win comfortably. Finebaum was a guest on Max Kellerman’s “This Just In” show. ‘[TCU] would...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News
On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”
LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
FOX Sports
Why TCU's national title run is important for the Big 12
Let’s remember this little tidbit ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game: TCU was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 before the start of the 2022 college football season. It made sense at the time, as the Horned Frogs entered the year unranked after going...
Top 3 TCU players the Georgia Bulldogs must stop
From the moment the TCU Horned Frogs shocked the Michigan Wolverines to bag their spot in the National Championship game in Los Angeles, Georgia football fans turned their attention to the horned, purple foe that awaits them within Sofi stadium. The underdog tag both suits and befits the Horned Frogs....
Son of former Georgia football player honoring his father’s Bulldog legacy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The final moments of 2022 were stressful but exciting for Georgia Bulldogs fans. In the final seconds of the Peach Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes missed a potential game winning field goal. Which meant the Dawgs are going to back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Columbus native Dale […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
dawgnation.com
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs. Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
myfoxzone.com
No, fans cannot tailgate at SoFi Stadium before Georgia-TCU game | Here's why
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Many Georgia and TCU fans making their way to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship game are now up in arms over the reported tailgate policy at SoFi Stadium for the big game Monday night. Tailgating is synonymous with college football. It is...
