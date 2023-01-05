ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy

Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
JOHNSTON, RI
Uprise RI

Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Jennifer Carter Collects Donated Dresses For Proms

Bill Bartholomew welcomes photographer Jennifer Carter, who has spent a decade collecting and distributing donated prom dresses for students in need. Read the story in this week’s edition of Newport This Week.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
NARRAGANSETT, RI
middletownri.com

Roundabout Considered For Intersection

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 3, 2023) – A roundabout is being considered to help improve the intersection of Berkeley, Green End and Paradise avenues. Looking to make the area safer for motorists and pedestrians as well as creating a new gateway to the Sachuest Beaches, the Town Council approved additional study of a 90-foot-wide, single-lane roundabout in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA

