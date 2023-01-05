Read full article on original website
Related
North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, citing clash with school committee
The interim superintendent cited conflict with the school committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1, 2023
johnstonsunrise.net
Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy
Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
Uprise RI
Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
newportthisweek.com
Jennifer Carter Collects Donated Dresses For Proms
Bill Bartholomew welcomes photographer Jennifer Carter, who has spent a decade collecting and distributing donated prom dresses for students in need. Read the story in this week’s edition of Newport This Week.
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday.
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
Valley Breeze
Grebien disheartened but still hopeful on Memorial Hospital redevelopment
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien says he’s disheartened that the vision for re-imagining the former Memorial Hospital property as housing for veterans has fallen through, but hopeful that a new developer will take the project to completion. Grebien said he hopes the new developer’s plan is in line...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (COLA, taxes, events…), 5-1-23 – John A. Cianci
We will start off with questions from our readers on the COLA increase and whether VA disability/compensation is taxable. Who do I contact if I did not get the COLA increase on January 1, 2023? – Linda, Pascoag. If you do not see a difference in your monthly VA...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Narragansett
Are you searching for a full list of hotel in the Narragansett area? You are going to get a hotel full list details in Narragansett. Also, a directional link from your area, with Web Page data, Support Number, details area, approximate regular users ratings, has been mentioned From these hotel ‘, official page, we have picked this data.
Valley Breeze
Old Benny’s headquarters being marketed for warehousing opportunities
SMITHFIELD – All options are still on the table where the old Benny’s headquarters used to be at 340 Waterman Ave., near the North Providence town line, but developers are currently focusing on the hot market for warehousing opportunities. Dustin Slocum, of MTG Marketing LLC, which has been...
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor discusses reasoning behind removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A small homeless encampment in Woonsocket was removed Wednesday morning, a decision the city's mayor says was in part due to sanitation and safety issues in the area. The encampment was along Truman Drive and near the wooded area by the river. Stanley Rowe told...
middletownri.com
Roundabout Considered For Intersection
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 3, 2023) – A roundabout is being considered to help improve the intersection of Berkeley, Green End and Paradise avenues. Looking to make the area safer for motorists and pedestrians as well as creating a new gateway to the Sachuest Beaches, the Town Council approved additional study of a 90-foot-wide, single-lane roundabout in the area.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Comments / 0