Joshua Wallace has been selected as the 2023 Savannah Technical College Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) recipient. “Joshua was an excellent student, who not only invested in himself, but also invested his time into helping his classmates succeed,” said STC Adult Education Instructor Marvin Williams. “Joshua’s future is bright; he believes in himself and he believes in others, which are two characteristics that will help ensure his success.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO